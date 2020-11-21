Xiaomi Mi 33W Sonic Charge 2.0 Launched In India: Price And Availability News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi is one of the market leaders in the smartphone arena in India. Besides this, the company is also expanding its smartphone accessories lineup with the launch of numerous offerings in the country. The latest one to be launched in India is the Mi 33W Sonic Charge 2.0 fast charger.

This new fast charger from the company is an upgrade to the already existing 27W Sonic charger that was launched in the country last year alongside the Redmi K20 series. Notably, the latest fast charger launched by the company is compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

Mi 33W Sonic Charge 2.0 Launched In India

As its name indicates, the Mi 33W Sonic Charge 2.0 can support up to 33W fast charging technology. It ships along with a fast-charging adapter and a 100 cm long USB Type-A to Type-C charging cable. As the adapter is included, this new fast charger from Xiaomi is can charge devices up to 33W. Also, there is a capability to regular power output depending on the device that is plugged in for charging.

The Mi 33W Sonic Charge 2.0 fast charger supports a universal voltage range of 100V to 240V. The company claims that its 33W Sonic Charge 2.0 charger has surge protection of up to 380V.

Price And Availability

The Mi 33W Sonic Charge 2.0 is a Made in India product and it is certified by the BIS. This is new fast charger is priced at Rs. 999 and will go on sale via Mi.com, Mi Home and other retailer stores all over the country. Notably, the previous such offering from Xiaomi, the 27W Sonic Charge adapter is priced at Rs. 549. The company also launched a Mi 30W Wireless Charging pad in India priced at Rs. 2,299.

Having said that, are you interested in buying the Mi 33W Sonic Charge 2.0 fast charger in the country?

