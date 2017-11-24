Xiaomi Mi accessories receive a price cut in India

Earlier this month, GST (Goods and Services Tax) was revised for a select range of products. Eventually, Xiaomi has slashed the price of the accessories that it sells in the country.

To be specific, Xiaomi has slashed the price of Xiaomi products those have received the price cut are the Mi Power Bank, Mi Charger, 2-in-1 USB fan, Mi Business Backpack and several smartphone cases. This announcement comes within two days of announcing the third manufacturing plant in India dedicated to product power banks.

After the price cut that has taken effect, the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2 will get a price cut of Rs. 100 taking it to Rs. 1,199. The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank Pro is priced at Rs. 1,499 instead of its launch price of Rs. 1,599. The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 that was launched at Rs. 2,199 is now available at Rs. 1,999.

The Mi Business Backup priced at Rs. 1,499 is now priced relatively lesser at Rs. 1,299. The Mi charger featuring 5V/2A output is priced at Rs. 349 instead of Rs. 399 while the Mi Car Charger is priced at Rs. 699 instead of Rs. 799. The USB Cable from the company launched at Rs. 199 is now available at Rs. 179. The Mi USB fan launched at Rs. 249 is priced at Rs. 229 right now.

Besides the accessories, Xiaomi has also cut the prices of cases and screen protectors for a wide range of its smartphones. Even the Software Case and Smart View Flip Case models of the Redmi Note 4 and Mi Max 2 smartphones are available at a considerable discount.

All the Xiaomi accessories, protectors, and cases are available at the discounted price on the company's official website Mi.com.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi announced the launch of two 'Made in India' power banks under the Mi Power Bank 2i lineup with 10000mAh and 20000mAh battery capacity. These power banks are priced at Rs. 799 and Rs. 1,499 in the country.