Xiaomi Mi Band 3 will launch on the 27th Sept as Amazon exclusive: Likely to cost Rs 1,999

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 on Amazon

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 will be the third gen fitness band from the company to launch in India. Compared to the Xiaomi Mi Band and the Mi Band 2, the Mi Band 3 is expected to cost Rs 1,999. The Mi Band is likely to go on sale from the 27th of September on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Homes across the country.

Mi Band 3 specifications and features

Compared to the Xiaomi Mi Band 2, the Mi Band 3 comes with a more prominent display and improved functionality. The Mi Band 3 is the first Mi Band to support touch interface to offer an enhanced user experience. The Mi Band 3 can be paired with an Android or an iPhone using Mi-Fit app.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with a 0.72-inch mono-colored OLED display 128 x 70px resolution, protected 2.5D tempered glass. The Mi Band 3 can be controlled using the touch key or the touch screen offered on the brand. The Band is powered by a 120 mAh Li-ion battery (non-user replaceable). According to the company, the Band should last up to 20 days on a single charge and can charge from 0 to 100% in less than 2 hours.

The Mi Band 3 is also water resistant (5 ATM certified). So, one can use the Mi Band 3 in the rain, while bathing, and even while swimming without worrying about it. Just like the Mi Band and the Mi Band 2, the Mi Band 3 also comes with user-replaceable straps (in multiple colors), which can be used to give a new look to the Mi Band 3.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 with NFC

There is a unique variation of the Mi Band 3 in China with NFC connectivity. However, the NFC variant of the Mi Band 3 might not launch in India, as the Xiaomi Pay is not yet available in India.