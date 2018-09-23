Xiaomi Mi Band 3 will launch on the 27th Sept as Amazon exclusive: Likely to cost Rs 1,999

Related Articles
- List of online store to buy Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro with exclusive offers
-
- Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro offline sale debuts for Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,499
- Xiaomi Smart Alarm Clock with Xiao AI assistant launched for Rs. 1,600
- Xiaomi Redmi Y2 launched in Mesmerising Blue and Stunning Black colors
- Xiaomi Poco F1 receives MIUI v9.6.22 software update: What's new and how to update?
- Xiaomi Mi A2 Red edition launched in India, sale begins at 12 noon today
Xiaomi is all set to launch new products on the 27th of September, where the company is expected to launch the Mi TV 4, MI Band 3, Mi smart speaker, and the next generation Mi Air Purifier. And now, the company has started to tease the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 on Amazon. This re-affirms that the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 will be launched as an Amazon exclusive.
Xiaomi Mi Band 3 on Amazon
The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 will be the third gen fitness band from the company to launch in India. Compared to the Xiaomi Mi Band and the Mi Band 2, the Mi Band 3 is expected to cost Rs 1,999. The Mi Band is likely to go on sale from the 27th of September on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Homes across the country.
Mi Band 3 specifications and features
Compared to the Xiaomi Mi Band 2, the Mi Band 3 comes with a more prominent display and improved functionality. The Mi Band 3 is the first Mi Band to support touch interface to offer an enhanced user experience. The Mi Band 3 can be paired with an Android or an iPhone using Mi-Fit app.
The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with a 0.72-inch mono-colored OLED display 128 x 70px resolution, protected 2.5D tempered glass. The Mi Band 3 can be controlled using the touch key or the touch screen offered on the brand. The Band is powered by a 120 mAh Li-ion battery (non-user replaceable). According to the company, the Band should last up to 20 days on a single charge and can charge from 0 to 100% in less than 2 hours.
The Mi Band 3 is also water resistant (5 ATM certified). So, one can use the Mi Band 3 in the rain, while bathing, and even while swimming without worrying about it. Just like the Mi Band and the Mi Band 2, the Mi Band 3 also comes with user-replaceable straps (in multiple colors), which can be used to give a new look to the Mi Band 3.
Xiaomi Mi Band 3 with NFC
There is a unique variation of the Mi Band 3 in China with NFC connectivity. However, the NFC variant of the Mi Band 3 might not launch in India, as the Xiaomi Pay is not yet available in India.