Xiaomi Mi Home Security camera 360 officially launched for Rs 2,699 with night vision support

Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi Mi Home Security camera 360 in India on the 27th of September along with the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi Luggage, and Mi Air Purifier 2. The Xiaomi Mi Home Security camera 360 is the first security camera from Xiaomi to launch in India with smart features. The Xiaomi Mi Home Security camera 360 will be available in India from the 10th of October on Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com for Rs 2,699.

The design of the Xiaomi Mi Home Security camera 360 does look like a tiny robot with an all-plastic curved design. The camera can be paired with a smartphone to access live streaming of the visuals recorded on the camera.

Xiaomi Mi Home Security camera 360 features

The Xiaomi Mi Home Security camera 360 offers features like 1080p FHD video recording and streaming with 360-degree vision. There is a special infrared night vision sensor, which will help the camera to capture images and videos even in pitch dark environment.

The camera also comes with an AI motion detect technology. This feature will help the camera to notice any changes in the field of view and can notify the same to the owner. The camera can be installed in an inverted fashion or in the upright position without worrying about the inverted footage.

The security camera uses the H.265 encoding technology, which will help the camera to store more footage in the available storage compared to the H.264 encoding technology used on most of the security cameras. Using the H.265 technology will also help in saving internet data.

Using the talk-back feature, a user can talk with the security camera and one can reply directly from the security camera or vice-versa. The Xiaomi Mi Home Security camera 360 can accept up to 64 GB of micro SD card or one can connect the device to Network Attached Storage (NAS) as well.

The recorded videos on the Network Attached Storage (NAS) can be viewed on smartphones and tablets with support for fast forward (at 2x/4x/16x speed) using the Xiaomi Mi Home app on both Android and iOS devices. The Xiaomi Home Security camera 360 has to be connected to the power source all the time, as it does not have a battery.