Xiaomi Mi Luggage officially launched in India for Rs 2,999 with TSA approved lock

Xiaomi has launched a bunch of lifestyle product on the 27th of September including the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S, Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro. And, the company has also unveiled the Xiaomi Mi Luggage in two different sizes.

The Xiaomi Mi Luggage will be available in 20-inch and 24-inch sizes with the scratch resistant design. The Xiaomi Mi Luggage will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Homes from the 10th of October. The 20-inch variant of the Mi Luggage will retail for Rs 2,999, and the 24-inch model will retail for Rs 4,299, respectively. The Mi Luggage will be available in different color options like Red, Blue and Grey.

Xiaomi Mi Luggage features and specifications

In terms of design and aesthetics, the Xiaomi Mi Luggage has a subtle design which makes it look premium from every angle. The Luggage also has a strap like design, which is reminiscent of the other high-end Luggage from the premium brands.

As mentioned before, the Xiaomi Mi Luggage will be available in two storage variants with 20-inch and 24-inch size. The Mi Luggage is made using the high-quality material, which is generally used in sports cars. Compared to the typical luggage (made using ABS), the Xiaomi Mi Luggage is 40% stronger and also scratch resistant.

The Luggage also comes with adjustable handles (4 sizes) made using anodized aluminium to reduce corrosion and color fading. The dragging wheels placed close to the actual bag to reduce the noise while dragging the bag. These wheels use a 360-degree ball bearing, which makes it easy to carry or drag the luggage at any direction.

The most important feature about the Xiaomi Mi Luggage is the fact that it comes with TSA approved lock. As the Mi Luggage has a TSA approved lock, the bag can be used in Airports without worrying about the security check. You can also use the lock to secure your luggage from theft and damage.