Xiaomi Mi Router 4C goes official in China; priced around Rs. 1,000

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Mi Router 4C in its home market China. This is the sequel to the Mi 3C Router that was launched earlier this year. The new Mi Router 4C comes with many similar features such as the four omni-directional antennas attached to it as the Mi Router 4. It also looks just like the Mi Router 4 with a slim and sleek chassis in white color.

The Mi Router 4C appears to be a watered-down variant of the Mi Router 4. It is said so as the latest one comes with 64MB DDR2 RAM and 16MB of Nor Flash inbuilt storage space as compared to the 128MB of storage featured on the previous-generation model. It features an MT7628DA processor as well.

Feature highlights of Xiaomi Mi Router 4C

The latest Xiaomi router appears to arrive with a smart app management system carrying out specific remote operations. This app can keep a track of the home network and running status. The app is available for both Android and iOS platforms.

As mentioned above, the latest router comes with four omnidirectional antennas that let it transmit signals in all directions irrespective of where it is placed and the direction it faces. Xiaomi claims that the router can operate in a stable condition with up to 64 devices connected to it simultaneously. It supports 2.4GHz connection offering up to 300Mbps speed.

There are two LAN ports and a WAN port on this router. It comes with an intelligent speed limit feature, which automatically optimizes the speed when several devices are connected to it. Users can also opt to optimize the speed manually and prioritize one device to use more bandwidth.

When it comes to wireless security, the Xiaomi Mi Router 4C supports WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK encryption, SSID hiding and isolation and wireless access control (whitelisting and blacklisting). It operates on MiWiFi OS that is based on OpenWRT. This OS can be configured via a web interface or mobile application. Notably, the MiWiFi app is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Price and availability

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C is priced at 99 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,000). It will go on sale in China via Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi Youpin, Xiaomi Home and Tmall. As of now, there is no word suggesting if this device will be launched in India or other markets outside China.