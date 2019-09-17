Xiaomi Mi Smart Water Purifier Launched For Rs. 11,999: Features, Specifications, And More News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India has launched its first Mi Smart Water Purifier in India. It is designed specifically for the country and leverages the penta purification process. It supports features like UV and RO and comes in a minimalistic design. The company also claims that it is India's first water purifier with the do-it-yourself filter change process, which takes less than 30 seconds.

Features And Specifications

Four components differentiate the Mi Smart Water Purifier from the competition. The company claims that its water-purifier will blend with the kitchen interior.

The water purifier is compact and has a built-in 7-liter tank, which is approved by the FDA. The company claims that the tank was designed specifically for India, where there is a shortage of constant electricity supply.

If the level of TDS is higher than 900, then one needs to use an RO water purifier. The Xiaomi's offering comes with a multi-layer filter with polypropylene and carbon filter. Then comes RO filter, which can remove particles which are smaller than 0.0001 microns. Then, the water goes through the PAC or post activated carbon filter which absorbs odor and improves the taste.

Lastly, the water will get filtered in the water-tank using the UV lamp, which helps to kill 99.99% impurities in the water. The company also claims that its water purifier has been tested against BSI standards with respect to drinking water.

Unique Features

The purifier comes with two built-in TDS sensor, which helps it measure water quality at the beginning and after it has been filtered. The TDS can be monitored using the Mi Home app, and the company also sells filters as well.

The app also shows statistics like how many liters of water has been purified per week and month. Similarly, it also supports the real-time monitoring of the filter's health.

Price And Availability

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Water Purifier will retail for Rs. 11,999 it will be available from September 29th from Mi.com, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Best Mobiles in India