Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Mini announced

Xiaomi has announced the launch of a new wireless sports Bluetooth headset. This is the second generation model to be launched in the series.

The first Xiaomi Bluetooth headset was launched in November last year and turned out to be a great one with the IPX4 rating that makes it waterproof and sweat proof. The device features a lightweight design measuring just 17.8 grams. The second generation one weighs much lighter at just 14.5 grams.

The new Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Mini makes use of the same design that hangs over the ear as its predecessor so that the headset will not easily fall off while you are involved in sporting activities. Like its predecessor, this one also has the IPX4 waterproof and sweat proof body and features a crystal trim appearance. The headset comes bundled in a waterproof storage box to keep it protected when not in use.

Though Xiaomi hasn't revealed any word regarding the sound quality that we can expect from the Mi Bluetooth Headset Mini to make use of a superior audio technology that delivers top quality sound output as in the previous one. Like its predecessor, this one comes with a multipoint capability to connect itself to two devices and switch between them. Notably, the original model arrived with an 110mAh battery capable of rendering up to 7 hours of usage.

The new Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Mini will be made available via the Mi Mall from August 10. It is priced relatively higher than the first generation model costing 169 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,600). We say that the latest one is priced higher as its predecessor that was launched in the last year is priced at 149 yuan (approx. Rs. 1400).