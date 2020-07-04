Just In
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Google Play Console Listing Hints Imminent Launch
Recently, we have been coming across speculations regarding the streaming service from Xiaomi, the Mi TV Stock. A retail unit of the same was allegedly spotted on AliExpress though it is yet to be announced. Now, the listings on Google Play Console and Geekbench benchmarking platform shed some details of the same.
It has been revealed that one of the Mi TV Stick models will support FHD or 1080p resolution. Given that there have been speculations regarding a 4K streaming service from Xiaomi, we can expect the same to also be on cards. But there isn't much clarity regarding the 4K Mi TV Stick for now.
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Details Leak
The Google Play Console and Geekbench listing of the Mi TV Stick have been spotted by a Twitter-based tipster AndroidTV Guide via 9to5Google. Going by the same, the Mi TV Stick FHD version is likely to arrive with the codename 'aquaman' and the model number AESP0. On the other hand, the Geekbench listing shows that the device could use an Amlogic S805Y SoC along with a maximum resolution of 1080p.
The tweet shared by the tipster shows the alleged Mi TV Stick with an image of its Google Play Console listing, which shows the SoC. The other model that is in question is the Mi TV ANSP0, which is said to make use of an Amlogic S905X3 SoC and support 4K resolution. Given that it has been certified by Google, we can expect the Mi TV Stick to see the light of the day sometime soon. Notably, the listings for the Mi TV Stock were live on AliExpress recently hinting that its announcement might not take a long while.
Is It A Fire TV Stick Rival?
From the speculations and listings, we can expect Xiaomi to launch two variants of the Mi TV Stick - FHD and 4K. If this turns out to be true, then there the streaming service will be available in different price points, which will make it compete against the likes of the Amazon Fire TV Stick.
