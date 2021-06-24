Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam Launched In India: Sale To Debut On June 28 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As promised, Xiaomi has launched the Mi TV Webcam in India today. During the ongoing pandemic, people can use this webcam to communicate with their loved ones virtually directly from their smart TVs. It captures FHD 1080p videos at a frame rate of 25fps and features a USB interface to connect to a slew of TVs and computers.

The Xiaomi Mi TV webcam comes with a field of view of 71-degree and comes with dual far-field microphones. On the compatibility front, the Mi TV Webcam is compatible with Mi TV and Redmi TV models along with a slew of Android smart TVs running Android TV 8 and above. It can also be connected to Windows 7 and above and macOS computers.

Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam Specifications

Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam, the model enables video calls through Google Duo. It features a 2MP camera sensor with support FHD 1080p video recording as mentioned above. Also, the camera comes with dual stereo microphones capable of capturing audio from up to four meters. There is a 3D image noise reduction algorithm is said to help minimize picture again.

The webcam features a physical shutter, which can be slipped over the lens with a swipe when the camera is not in use. It features a USB Type-C port for connectivity with a cable bundled n the box. Also, it features an adjustable magnetic base that can be attached to a computer or smart TV. Users have to install with Google Duo app from the app store on their TV to make and receive video calls.

Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam

When it comes to pricing, the Mi TV Webcam is priced at Rs. 1,999 and will go on purchase via Mi.com, Mi Home stores and Mi Studio stores starting from June 28. The pricing of the webcam is lesser than its rival, the OnePlus TV Camera, which is priced at Rs. 2,499. In terms of specifications and design, both these webcams are identical.

Best Mobiles in India