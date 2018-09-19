ENGLISH

Xiaomi Poco F1 skins now available for Rs 299: How to apply Poco F1 Mobile Skin?

Poco F1 is the first smartphone from Xiaomi to launch in India with the Qualcomm 845 SoC

By

    The Xiaomi Poco F1 is the first Xiaomi smartphone to launch in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Similarly, for the first time, Xiaomi has started selling skins for the Poco F1. The Poco F1 Mobile Skins will be available on Flipkart and Mi.com from the 19th of September 2018.

    Xiaomi Poco F1 skins now available for Rs 299: How to apply?

    The Poco F1 Mobile Skins are made using the high-quality 3M Vinyl material, which can last longer, and, can also offer realistic 3D textures. Xiaomi uses advanced cutting technology to offer a seamless fit across the devices. Compared to a typical case, the Poco F1 mobile skins will be a lot thinner, which will help to preserve the actual design of the smartphone, and, also protects the devices from scratches and fingerprints.

    Poco F1 Mobile Skins variants

     

    • Black Leather Poco F1 Mobile Skin
    • Dark Camo Poco F1 Mobile Skin
    • Black Sandstone Poco F1 Mobile Skin
    • Ebony Wood Poco F1 Mobile Skin

     

    All four skins will be available for Rs 299. Flipkart Plus users can get free delivery, and, normal users have to pay a shipping charge of Rs 50 on Mi.com, and, Rs 40 on Flipkart.

    How to apply Poco F1 Mobile Skin?

     

    • Clean the back of the Poco F1 using the Microfiber cloth that comes with the Poco F1 skin package to remove dust, grease, and smudges. Make sure that the surface does not have anything unwanted for smooth application.
    • Peel of the back wrapper of the skin carefully without touching the actual adhesive found beneath the back wrapper of the Poco F1 skin. Place a bottom half portion of the skin on the paper supplied in the kit.
    • Place the skin on the Poco F1, and, align the camera cutout. Then, make sure that the fingerprint cutout is also in place. Next, remove the paper and apply the skin to the Poco F1 by applying uniform pressure on all sides of the skin. Press the skin on to the smartphone using your thumb to remove unwanted air bubbles.
    • Take a heat gun, and, set the temperature to the highest mode. Apply small proportions of heat across the skin, and, start rubbing the skin using the cloth provided in the kit. Do the same thing across the smartphone for a smooth and uniform application. One can always use a hair dryer instead of a heat gun.

     

    How to remove Poco F1 Mobile Skin?

    Use a heat gun or a hair dryer at the maximum temperature and soften the adhesive. Use minimal pressure to peel off the skin without leaving any residue.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 10:17 [IST]
