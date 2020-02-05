Xiaomi Releases Teaser Video Of Upcoming Mysterious Product News oi-Karan Sharma

Manu Kumar Jain, the Xiaomi India Chief has released a new teaser video which shows a mysterious Redmi device indicating an imminent launch. It's pretty clear that this is not a smartphone. The teaser video didn't show too much about the product. However, it does show some glimpses of the product. The teaser is confusing and difficult to decode.

The caption on the teaser video reads, "Smooth, suave, POWERFUL! ⚡#Power has a new look. 🤩 Coming soon on @RedmiIndia #MorePowerToRedmi! Can you guys guess what this is?"

This caption on the video indicates a powerful power bank from the company. According to the reports, there is also a possibility that Redmi is planning to launch a Bluetooth speaker or the RedmiBook which was also speculated earlier this year.

Jain posted the teaser video on his official Twitter handle showcasing the edge of a product along with the Redmi branding except this there is nothing in the video and at the end, it shows Redmi by Xiaomi which means it will come under Redmi branding.

Back in China, the company has launched a few Bluetooth speakers and power band under its Redmi branding. So we can expect that the company is planning to debut the products for the Indian consumers as well. On the other hand, there is also a probability that Xioami is manufacturing an entire new product lineup exclusive for India.

Earlier, reports suggest that the company is also gearing up to launch the RedmiBook series in the country. The RedmiBook was spotted on the Ministry of Commerce and Industry official website. The company is expected to launch the entry-level laptop soon in India.

Reports suggest, Jain might be teasing the upcoming RedmiBook as the glimpse of the video does look like a laptop because the edges of the product seem very thick and RedmiBook is known for its slickness. However, it will be too early to comment on this teaser, we can expect more teasing coming in from the company to make the picture clear.

