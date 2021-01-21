Just In
Xiaomi Republic Day Sale: Get Mi TWS Earphones 2C Free On Purchase Of Mi Smart Speaker
Audio accessories like TWS earbuds, headphones, speakers, and others seem to have surged in demand. With several OEMs catering to the need, Xiaomi is offering an attractive discount for its audio accessories. The latest deal offers free Xiaomi Mi TWS Earphones 2C on the purchase of the Mi Smart Speaker in-built with Google Assistant.
Xiaomi introduced the Mi Smart Speaker in India back in September. The new speaker was the rebranded device of the Xiao AI Speaker Art that featured in-built Google Assistant. The speaker functions like any other audio gadget with voice commands. Plus, the company launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C alongside the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro.
Xiaomi Republic Day Sale: Get Free Mi TWS Earphones 2C
Flipkart and Amazon are hosting one of the biggest sales in India ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. Both the Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day sale is offering a massive price cut on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, earphones, TVs, and so on. Adding to the list are several Xiaomi gadgets.
Additionally, Xiaomi is offering a discount on its gadgets exclusively at its retail outlets and online store. One of the unique offers is on the purchase of Mi Smart Speaker worth Rs. 3,999. Buyers get free Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C absolutely free, worth Rs. 2,499. The unique sale offer can be availed only on Mi.com.
Xiaomi Republic Day Sale: Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker Offer
Xiaomi is also offering an additional discount for the Mi Smart Speaker on the purchase of select smartphones, Mi Notebook, Mi TV, and Mi Air Purifier. Buyers would get the smart speaker for half the price at Mi.com and Flipkart.
If you're looking to buy only the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C, there are a couple of discounts here too. Originally, the earphones are priced at Rs. 2,499. With the Republic Day sale going on, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C can be bought for Rs. 1,999. The sale is live now on Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com and will end by January 24. Make sure to purchase by then.
