Xiaomi's 40W Wireless Charger Can Fuel 4,000 mAh Battery In 40 Minutes

Wireless charging is not a new technology for smartphones; however, the technology was always beaten by the traditional wired charging technology in terms of charging speed. It seems that most of the brands are investing more in their research and development to improve the speed of wireless chargers. Xiaomi the smartphone manufacturer company has developed a new 40W wireless charger with fast charging capabilities.

The company has showcased the 40W wireless charging in a teaser video shared on its official Weibo handle. Chang Cheng, the VP of Xiaomi has shared a video on his Weibo account. The video teaser shows a Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro with a 4,000 mAh battery attached with a 40W fast wireless charger. The video shows that the fast charger is capable of charging the smartphone to 57 percent in 20 minutes, and fuelled up the device in 40 minutes.

The wireless fast charger which is used in the test is a prototype charger and is said to be equipped with vertical air cooler, to ensure the thermal regulation. As of now, the Mi Charge Turbo is the best-in-class 30W wireless charging technology from the company which was announced alongside the launch of Mi 10 Pro. The charger in the video is expected to be launched by the company soon.

Vivo launched its Apex 2020 which is a concept phone that arrives with 60W fast wireless charger. The smartphone doesn't feature any charging port. However, we can't deny the fact that the phone is not available for purchase. Meanwhile, Samsung has recently launched its Galaxy S20 series with a 15W wireless charger; however, that is not as fast as compared to Xiaomi's 30W Mi Charge Turbo and Vivo's 65W wireless charger.

There are third party brands like Belkin and Mophie which are still developing fast charging wireless pads. Let's see which brand comes first with the fastest charging wireless solution for the users which will be up for sale.

