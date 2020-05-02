Xiaomi To Soon Deliver Few Products In India

ENGLISH

    Xiaomi is planning to deliver some products such as the Mi Beard Trimmer, chargers, and cables for the Indian market. The company has announced the news on May 1 and they have mentioned the product names on the Mi India website. Xiaomi said the products will be available based on the stock and area restrictions.

    The company also stated that it will only deliver the products within limited areas. As we all know due to this lockdown all e-commerce firms are not allowed to supply unnecessary products.

    According to the company, products are only shipped to places where there is no occurrence of COVID-19. The company noted that it is taking all precautions issued by the government. As of now they will only deliver these 3 products. It is not yet clear when the mobile will start to deliver. The company was expecting they will deliver the smartphone after the end of lockdown on May 3. But the Government has extended the lockdown till May 17 to control the current situation.

    If you want to buy a beard trimmer or charger and cables, you can buy it but it will definitely depend on your luck. First of all, you need to put your pin code to see the order will arrive at your place or not. If your place in COVID-19 hotspot zone, the company will not deliver the products.

    Online companies such as Flipkart and Amazon have long asked the government for permission to deliver products. A few days back, the government agreed that but they will only be able to deliver in non-infected areas.

    Many brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Vivo are hoping to launch mobiles in India once the lockdown is over. After the lockdown, many new phones like the Mi 10, Realme Narzo 10 series, and the Vivo V19 will be launched in India. The government has stopped all deliveries except for essentials things due to this coronavirus outbreak which has a huge impact on the mobile industry.

    Read More About: xiaomi news gadgets
    Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 18:27 [IST]
