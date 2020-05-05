Xiaomi True Wireless Earbuds Confirmed To Arrive With Mi 10 On May 8 News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi on May 4 confirmed the launch of its upcoming Mi 10 smartphone on May 8 in India and now the company has also confirmed the launch of its forthcoming True Wireless Earphones on the same day. The company has shared a teaser image which shows the wireless earbuds in the charging case. Yes, it's the Mi AirDots Pro 2 which was launched in China back in September 2019 and in Europe as Mi True Wireless Earphone 2 in March this year.

Later, the company also introduced the Mi AirDots Pro 2s which flaunts a similar design but offers a dual Bluetooth chip for better stabilization, low latency, and wireless charging support.

"Mi fans, I think I have received 1000s of comments from you guys about this one.

Excited to announce we will be launching this ultra-cool product along with #Mi10 on May 8," Manu Kumar Jain posted on his official Twitter handle.

Both the earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 (LDHC/SBC/AAC codes) connectivity. It's capable of getting connected with Android and iOS devices both. Besides, it comes equipped with 14.2mm drivers, touch control which allows you to control volume, change tracks and receive and hang-up calls.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones also comes with dual-microphones for noise cancellation, voice control, and an infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection. The music automatically goes off the moment you remove them and resumes when you put the earbuds back in your ear.

As per the information shared by the reports, the Mi AirDots Pro 2s is capable of delivering a battery life of 24 hours with case charging. Whereas the Pro 2 model only delivery 14 hours of battery. It is also capable of providing a standalone battery life of 5 hours.

The company is yet to announce the pricing of the upcoming truly wireless earbuds. However, it is expected to fall in a similar price point like the Realme Buds Air. Let's see what else the company is planning to launch on May 8.

