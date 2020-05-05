ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi True Wireless Earbuds Confirmed To Arrive With Mi 10 On May 8

    By
    |

    Xiaomi on May 4 confirmed the launch of its upcoming Mi 10 smartphone on May 8 in India and now the company has also confirmed the launch of its forthcoming True Wireless Earphones on the same day. The company has shared a teaser image which shows the wireless earbuds in the charging case. Yes, it's the Mi AirDots Pro 2 which was launched in China back in September 2019 and in Europe as Mi True Wireless Earphone 2 in March this year.

    Xiaomi True Wireless Earbuds Confirmed To Arrive With Mi 10 On May 8

     

    Later, the company also introduced the Mi AirDots Pro 2s which flaunts a similar design but offers a dual Bluetooth chip for better stabilization, low latency, and wireless charging support.

    "Mi fans, I think I have received 1000s of comments from you guys about this one.

    Excited to announce we will be launching this ultra-cool product along with #Mi10 on May 8," Manu Kumar Jain posted on his official Twitter handle.

    Both the earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 (LDHC/SBC/AAC codes) connectivity. It's capable of getting connected with Android and iOS devices both. Besides, it comes equipped with 14.2mm drivers, touch control which allows you to control volume, change tracks and receive and hang-up calls.

    The Mi True Wireless Earphones also comes with dual-microphones for noise cancellation, voice control, and an infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection. The music automatically goes off the moment you remove them and resumes when you put the earbuds back in your ear.

     

    As per the information shared by the reports, the Mi AirDots Pro 2s is capable of delivering a battery life of 24 hours with case charging. Whereas the Pro 2 model only delivery 14 hours of battery. It is also capable of providing a standalone battery life of 5 hours.

    The company is yet to announce the pricing of the upcoming truly wireless earbuds. However, it is expected to fall in a similar price point like the Realme Buds Air. Let's see what else the company is planning to launch on May 8.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 20:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X