Yamaha Launches Its Premium Range Of Wireless Earphones In India News oi-Vivek

Yamaha has officially launched six pairs of wireless earphones in India. The company is now offering premium wireless earphones in TWS, neck back, and headphone styles. These wireless earphones offer features like active noise cancellation or ANC and ambient sound mode.

All six models offer a feature called Listening Optimizer, which optimizes the sound in real-time to offer the best possible audio experience. There is another Listening Care proprietary technology, which helps the headphones to offer a full range of music even at the lower volume.

The entire range of Yamaha wireless earphones will be available on Yamaha India's official website, Amazon, and Bajaao.com starting today. Here are the details on all six Yamaha wireless earphones/headphones launched in India.

Yamaha YH-L700

The Yamaha YH-L700 headphone is currently the flagship offering from the company which offers features like 3D surround sound, head tracking advanced ANC, and 34 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Yamaha YH-L700 retails for Rs. 43,300 in India. These compete against the likes of the Apple AirPods Max.

Yamaha YH-L700A

The Yamaha YH-L700A is like the lite version of the Yamaha YH-L700. This headphone also offers 34 hours of battery life on a single charge and is equipped with technologies like advanced ANC and 3D sound. The Yamaha YH-L700A retail for Rs. 29,900 in India.

Yamaha YH-E500A

The Yamaha YH-E500A costs Rs. 14,800 in India. These headphones offer advanced active noise cancellation and can last for 38 hours on a single charge. Unlike the premium model, these miss out on 3D sound and head tracking.

Yamaha EP-E70A

The Yamaha EP-E70A is a premium neckband style wireless earphone from the company with 18 hours of battery life. These earphones offer advanced ANC and ambiance sound modes. The Yamaha EP-E70A retails for Rs. 23,900 in India.

Yamaha EP-E50A

The Yamaha EP-E50A retails for Rs. 12,400 and offers 9 hours of battery life on a single charge. Again, they offer advanced active noise cancellation and support audio codecs like aptX-HD using Bluetooth 5.0 technology.

Yamaha EP-E30A

The Yamaha EP-E30A is currently the most affordable wireless neck back style headphone from the company, which just costs Rs. 4,890. They miss out on features like ANC but offer 14 hours of playback on a single charge and can be charged via the USB Type-C port.

Best Mobiles in India