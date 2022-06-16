Yamaha Ventures Into Audio Segment; Launches TWS Earbuds With Snapdragon aptX Codecs News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Yamaha is a popular name when it comes to automobiles and musical instruments. The popular brand has now ventured into the audio segment with new Yamaha TWS earbuds dubbed the Yamaha TW-E3B and TW-E5B TWS earbuds. The new earbuds feature an in-ear design, True Sound technology, and auto-correct sound balance.

Yamaha TWS Earbuds Features

The new Yamaha TW-E3B TWS earbuds ship with a comfortable fit with a non-slip coating on the insert for a better fit. Like other earbuds in the market, the Yamaha TW-E3B TWS earbuds come with touch controls to pause, play, skip, and control the volume.

Under the hood, the Yamaha TW-E3B supports SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codecs. The 6mm drivers on these earbuds promise to deliver a better audio experience with the Yamaha Headphones controller app and the Yamaha Listening Care feature. The Listening Care feature allows users to listen to music at lower volumes without compromising quality.

On the other hand, the Yamaha TW-E5B TWS earbuds have larger 7mm drivers with SBC and AAC support. The earbuds also have Snapdragon aptX Adaptive compatibility, which Yamaha claims to enhance the overall audio experience with the earbuds. The Yamaha TW-E5B TWS also offers a listening care feature from the brand. The earbuds also offer IPX5 water-resistant support.

One of the important features of the Yamaha TWS earbuds is the massive battery. The Yamaha TW-E53B TWS earbuds claim to offer six hours of playback time and a total of 24 hours of listening time with the charging case. Yamaha claims to offer 8.5 hours of playback time per charge and a total of 30 hours with the charging case with the TW-E5B TWS. Yamaha also claims to offer a quick 10-minute charge.

Yamaha TWS Earbuds Price In India

The Yamaha TW-E5B is the more premium one, costing Rs. 14,200. Buyers can choose Yamaha TWS earbuds in black, blue, gray, and brown colors. On the other hand, the Yamaha TW-E3B TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 8,490 and can be bought for Rs. 7,490 as an inaugural offer. The Yamaha TW-E3B is available in black and pink colors and is available on Amazon. On the other hand, the Yamaha TW-E5B sale date is yet to be announced.

Best Mobiles in India