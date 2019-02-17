ZAAP “Aqua Boom” Bluetooth speaker with IP65 rating launched in India

When it comes to the audio accessories, the market today is flooded with various options to choose from. There are a number of brands offering good quality audio products in all categories including budget as well as premium. ZAAP, an Indian digital accessories brands also known for its wide range of audio products has expanded its audio products portfolio in India with the launch of a new product. Adding on to its existing lineup of Aqua Bluetooth speakers, the company has launched Aqua Boom Bluetooth speakers in India.

The ZAAP Aqua Boom Bluetooth speaker comes with an IP-65 certification and at the same time offers a 360-degree surround sound effect with rich deep sound output. The IP-65 rating, on the other hand, will protect the speaker from water, dust, shock, and snow. This, in turn, makes the wireless speakers suitable for outdoor activities such as hiking, poolside parties, traveling, camping and more. The speaker also has a carabineer clip which makes carrying the speaker easier.

As for the speaker's hardware, the Aqua Boom Bluetooth speaker comes with an inbuilt 7 watts speaker which delivers a 360-degree high definition sound output, claims the company. The speaker also features a compass which can help in locating the directions while outside.

The ZAAP Aqua Boom speaker runs on Bluetooth 4.0 and is compatible with the iOS, Android and Windows devices. The headphones have a connectivity range of up to 50 feet. The 1,500mAh battery unit in the speaker allows for a back up of up to 8 hours with a single charge. The speaker also has an inbuilt microphone with which users can answer/reject phone calls, change tracks and also adjust the volume. For charging it has a microUSB port and it also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired connectivity.

The Bluetooth speaker is available for a price tag of Rs 1,949 and can be purchased online from Zaaptech.com, Amazon and Flipkart and some selected retail stores.