ZAAP Hydra Xtreme Bluetooth speaker with impact resistant design launched in India

ZAAP, an Indian digital accessories brand has introduced its new audio product in the Indian market. The company has launched Hydra Xtreme which is a wireless speaker. The company has unveiled a couple of audio products this year in the country with the most recent being the ZAAP Aqua which is also a wireless Bluetooth speaker with an IP67 rating.

The Hydra Extreme speaker features a rugged rubberized design which makes it impact resistant and best suited for outdoor activities. Well, that's not it, the Bluetooth speaker is also water, shock, dust, and snow resistant. The speaker comes along with a carabineer clip so that it could be carried around with ease. Also, there is a compass within the speaker making it apt for camping, hiking, and other outdoor activities.

As for the specifications, the Hydra Extreme wireless speaker packs a 12 watts mm drivers and passive subwoofers which allows it to deliver an impressive sound quality with rich bass, claims the company. For connectivity, the speaker uses Bluetooth 3.0 technology with which you can connect the smartphones, laptops, and tablets etc. The keys on the speaker will allow you to adjust the volume and control the music playback.

In terms of compatibility, the speaker is compatible with Android, iOS as well as Windows devices. There is also an inbuilt microphone to answer calls. The speaker is backed by a big 2,000mAh battery unit which as per the company can last up to 8 hours with one single charge. However, we would like to review the unit before we can verify all the claims by the company.

The Hydra Xtreme carries a price tag of Rs 3,299 and is available for sale on Amazon, Snapdeal, Zaaptech.com, and some select offline retail stores.