Zakk launches new category of sound products in India

Dubai-based consumer tech brand Zakk has launched its new category of sound products in India.

The company has come up with the new category of headphones and Bluetooth speakers comprising 9 products.

The category includes - Zakk Sport, Zakk Air, Zakk Blaze, The Party, Zakk Lounge, Zakk Flex, Zakk Twins, Zakk Hunter and Zakk Venom.

Speaking on the occasion Business Director of Zakk, Anuj Chokra said, "We are extremely delighted to launch our new category this holiday season and hope this will add up to the festive fervor. The products are ergonomically designed, highly durable and are surely set to be your best companion.''

The products would now be available to the consumers at all major e-commerce portals and the brands own website.

Meanwhile, the company is aiming to garner $3 million in revenue from its India operations this year.

The production cycle of ZAKK products begins in Croatia where they are conceived and tested for flaws. They are then passed on to the factories in China, India, South Korea and Taiwan for production and quality assurance, before being shipped to certified vendors across the globe.

To recall the company has entered the Indian market with two of its signature products. One of them, the Firefly, is an on-ear Bluetooth headphone that offers 6 hours of continuous play time on a single charge. Compatible with Android, iOS and Windows devices, the Firefly has a precision fit and smart design perfect for workouts and running.

The other is the I Disk, used as a charging and USB storage device for Apple products.

ZAKK has also launched fitness wearable device called the Fitmate Z1 - a premium smart fitness tracker which has gained a great reputation for its accuracy in India, and a VR device - the ZAKK Orbit 3D VR, with adjustable headphones for the most immersive VR experience.