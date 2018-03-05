Zebronics launches series of high capacity power banks in India

Zebronics, one of the major suppliers of IT peripherals, Audio/Video, and Surveillance products in India is yet again expanding its accessories range. The company has now launched a series of new power banks dubbed as ZEB-PG10000D, ZEB-PG15000D, ZEB-PG20000D in the country.

Commenting on the launch of the power banks, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Director - Zebronics said, "In today's extremely multifunctional world the need to get more out of your devices and the need for a high capacity power bank is essential as you multitask with your phone. Charge two devices at a time and remain worry free with the new series of our power banks."

Available in black, these newly launched power banks are available with leading retail stores across India. The power banks are priced at Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,399, and Rs. 4,399 respectively.

Let's have a look at what these new devices have to offer.

The new power banks come with a nice black finish and a graphic design on the top. The Power Banks are long and ultra-stylish design while having good ergonomics keeping both functionality along with aesthetics intact.

ZEB-PG10000D, ZEB-PG15000D, ZEB-PG20000D have a 10000mAh, 150000mAh and 20000mAh capacities respectively. The devices also come with an LED torch along with a micro USB for input and two USB ports for output. The power bank supports input of DC5V 2A and output of DC5V 2A respectively. The company has claimed that these new power banks charge a device pretty fast.

Further, designed with intelligent, informative digital LED display, the company has said that it will help in denoting the percentage of charge left in the power bank and further let users decide when to charge the power bank.

"With safety as the preference, the power bank sports multiple security features to keep safety as the priority. It also ensures protection from short circuit, input/output short, overcharge and over discharge," the company has said in its media release.