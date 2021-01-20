Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X With IPX7 Rating Launched; Price, Features, Availablity News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Audio accessories like headphones, earbuds, speakers, and so on have become quite popular with all age groups and for all occasions. Here is a new portable speaker from Zebronics that offers a couple of premium features. The new Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X speaker with an IPX7 rating can be the ideal audio accessory for all indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X Price, Availablity

The new Zeb-Music Bomb X is priced at Rs. 2,299 and is available in three color options of black, red, and blue. The Bluetooth-enabled speaker can be purchased on Amazon at the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Festival sale. Additionally, the new Zebronics speaker can be bought at leading retail stores across India.

Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X Features

Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X features a universal, capsule design that can be placed both horizontally and vertically - making it quite handy. Plus, it includes a metal snap hook that can be used for outdoor activities. The speaker comes with physical buttons to control the media for power, volume controls, call function, and more.

Other features on the Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X include an IPX7 rating that makes it waterproof for all adventure activities or parties. Speaking of parties, the speaker also flaunts RGB LED lights with nine modes, including rhythmic LED allowing users to choose depending on their activity and mood.

For the enhanced audio experience, the speakers come with 45mm drivers. Additionally, the Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X packs a 4,000 mAh battery that can provide up to 20 hours of playback time. It can be charged via a USB Type-C port. Coming to the connectivity aspect, Zebronics has included multi-connectivity options including Bluetooth, microSD, and AUX.

Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X: Should You Buy?

Having a portable speaker with multi-connectivity options is a good choice. With the work-from-home and e-schooling norms continuing, the speaker could be quite handy. Plus, the affordable price tag and the features offered make it an attractive option. Having RGB lighting and IPX7 rating are additional features that make Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X a good buy.

