Zebronics Zeb-Peace wireless earphones launched for Rs. 3,999

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd, one of the leading Indian brand involved in making IT peripherals, sound system, mobile/lifestyle accessories and surveillance products. The latest product from the company is a revolutionary wireless earphones. Dubbed Zeb-Peace, is a standalone wireless headset without any wires as its name indicates.

The Zebronics Zeb-Peace looks premium with an overall glossy finish and a sporty design. The wireless earphones from the company is splash proof and lightweight weighing just 4 grams each.

Zebronics Zeb-Peace features

It is claimed that the earpods are designed with precision for a comfortable, snug and secure fit. Eventually, it is suitable to be used while lifting weights, running or just walking as the earpods will not fall off your ears.

It is simple to pair this wireless earphones to your smartphone. Once it is paired, it will let you answer calls and enjoy the clarity of the microphones. It supports voice assistance and you can ask more questions and get instant replies as well. Moreover, it supports both Android and iOS devices. So, you can use the Zeb-Peace to know the weather updates or get the directions with just a double press on the dedicated assistance shortcut on the product.

The major concern of users with the wireless earphones would be the battery life. Fret not as this one from Zebronics comes with a portable charging case offering up to 6 hours of battery life. And, the interesting part is that the earpods can be charged on the go on placing them back in the case, which is also compact to be carried in your pocket.

Price and availability

Despite the premium and lightweight profile, this accessory is priced at Rs. 3,999. It is available in black across the retail stores in the country.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Director - Zebronics says,"Everyone is joining the wireless revolution, but with our Zeb-peace we're taking it up a notch with voice assistance for Android and iOS devices. Remain entertained with our true wireless earphone that will offer you peace of mind minus the wired tangles."