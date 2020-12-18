Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro TWS Earbuds Launched With Qualcomm aptX News oi-Sharmishte Datti

TWS earbuds have risen in popularity and are one of the best-selling accessories. With the rise in demand, Zebronics has launched the new Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro earbuds to cater to the needs of the audience. The new Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro TWS Earbuds feature Qualcomm aptX for an enhanced audio experience encased in a snug fit design.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro Price, Availablity

As the name suggests, the new TWS earbuds are part of the Zeb-Sound series. Presently, Zebronics is offering the Zeb-Sound Bomb Q and the Zeb-SoundBomb Q Pro wireless earbuds on a discount starting today (December 18). One can purchase these earbuds for Rs. 2,799 and Rs. 3,799, respectively on Flipkart.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro Features

The new Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro flaunts a sleek, lightweight design with a matte finish. The round-shaped earbuds claim to offer comfort in a snug fit that stays firm on the ear. Like most TWS earbuds, the new audio accessory from Zebronics features touch controls for controls the volume or accessing the voice assistant, or even controlling the calls.

One of the best features of the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro is its waterproofing. The earbuds come with an IPX7 rating, allowing users to wear it during workout sessions or not worry about drizzles or rain. The in-ear design also offers passive noise cancellation.

Another interesting feature of the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro is the Qualcomm aptX for high-quality audio streaming. Coming to the battery, the new earbuds claim to offer 35 hours of playback with the charging case. Without the case, the earbuds can run for 6-8 hours notes the company.

The Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro can also be charged wirelessly, which adds another feather to its cap. Users can also charge the case with a Type-C cable provided in the box.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro: Should You Buy

The new pair of earbuds joins the overcrowded market in India. However, considering the price tag and the features offered, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro makes a great choice. If you prefer the round design, enhanced audio quality with Qualcomm aptX, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro is a good choice for you.

Best Mobiles in India