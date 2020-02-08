Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds: Truly Wiress Earbuds With Up To 100 Hours Of Battery Life News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As the truly wireless earbuds are the rage now, French audio brand Zoook has announced one such product. Given that every other brand in the industry has at least one such product in its portfolio, Zoook has made a difference by launching a pair of truly wireless earbuds with superior battery life.

Well, the Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds' USP is its extended battery life of 100 hours, touts the brand. According to the company, the earbuds can last for up to two months if it is used for just two hours every day.

When it comes to battery life, the Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds comes fitted with a 3200mAh battery. The charging case that comes along with the new pair of wireless earbuds can charge the earbuds completely up to 25 times. And, it is said that both the earbuds support HD sound and Bluetooth 5.0 and have dual microphones letting them to be used individually for audio playback and calls.

Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds Features

Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds earbuds features an ergonomic design and is touted to fit comfortably in the users' ears. It is said to be portable and lightweight too. It is IPX5 certified for water resistance and sweat-resistance, thereby making it suitable for workout sessions.

Similar to the other truly wireless earbuds in the market, Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds comes with touch control gestures that perform multiple functions such as re-dialing and music control. These gestures can be used to call up the voice assistant. Notably, the earbuds supports both Google Assistant and Siri on Android and iOS devices respectively.

Touted to have an above-average range than earphones available in the market right now, the Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds carries a price tag of Rs. 2,999. It is said to be launched for those who do not want to compromise on sound quality.

And, the company claims that it has ensured to provide a charging case to make sure there is maximum uptime to the users that prolongs the time between charging cycles. On the whole, it is said to be an affordable pair of truly wireless earbuds offering portability, comfortability, and quality. Having said that, are you interested in buying the Zoook Rocker ThunderBuds?

