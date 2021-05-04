AIWA AT-X80F ANC TWS Earbuds Review: High-End Performance On A Budget

Snug Fit, Comfortable Design

The Aiwa AT-X80FANC features an in-ear design like other TWS earbuds available in the market. The stem design makes it easy to plug in while the oval shape lets them rest easily. The lightweight design is what adds to the wearing comfort. You get a different set of silicon tips to suit your requirements. The TWS earbuds come with touch controls and you can control the media using the ear tips, and also toggle on ANC.

The charging case is also small which you can easily slip inside your pockets. The case features a small LED upfront that indicates pairing and charging. At the bottom of the case, there is a USB Type-C port for charging. Overall, the AIWA AT-X80FANC offers a practical design that is a mix of decent looks and good wearing comfort.

Effective ANC, Good Audio Punch

The Aiwa AT-X80F ANC uses 10mm drivers for audio delivery. These mini earbuds deliver high on power performance. The loud audio levels don't compromise on the quality anyhow. There is no muffling or distortion at the peak levels. You get a crisp and balanced sound output with different formats of files.

The earbuds offer punchy bass which in turn enhances the audio experience. Listening experience has been good at streaming platforms as well. The ANC performance is also well defined. The pair does a perfect job in blocking surrounding noises as soon as you activate this feature.

Battery Backup, Connectivity

Each of the AIWA AT-X8F ANC earbuds is equipped with a 40-mAh battery, whereas, the charging case has an additional 500 mAh battery. The earbuds alone delivered a backup of around four hours. On the other hand, the charging case holds additional fuel of more than six hours. The earbuds use Bluetooth v5.0 for wireless connectivity and are compatible with smartphones, tablets, laptops, and PCs. We didn't experience any issues with the connectivity processor. Also, the in-built mic allows for a good calling experience.

Should You Buy Aiwa AT-X80F ANC TWS Earbuds?

The Aiwa AT-X80F ANC is a well-loaded TWS earbud. This audio product offers all the necessary features that one looks for in a wireless earbud. It has got a compact design, delivers well on audio with punchy bass, and also has enough fuel for your listening sessions. The ANC feature under Rs. 10,000 is the biggest highlight of this pair. If you are looking for a premium experience, at a reasonable price tag then the AIWA AT-X80F ANC is a good deal.