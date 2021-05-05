Aiwa ESBT-460 Wireless Neckband Review: Affordable Segment Gets Tough Competition

Aiwa ESBT-460 Wireless Neckband: Design And Wearing Comfort

The Aiwa ESBT-460 features a neckband design with an all-plastic body. The plastic built quality is good and the surface is soft to touch which adds to the wearing comfort. All controls and ports are placed on the left collar. The neckband comprises three physical keys for power and media controls. There is a microUSB port at the bottom for charging and a microSD slot for music on the go. The neckband is lightweight, while the ear tips offer a snug fit. You will have no complaints about its appeal as well as wearing comfort.

Aiwa ESBT -460 Wireless Neckband: Audio Performance

Before testing the Aiwa ESBT-460 wireless neckband's review, we had high hopes and expected a similar audio experience as the premium AT-X80 FANC. I wasn't disappointed with its performance anyhow. With the 8mm quad-speaker driver technology, these tiny wireless earphones deliver enough of thump. While there is no active noise cancellation feature, these ear tips themselves aid in blocking the surrounding noises. The performance delivery has been consistent (good) on streaming platforms as well.

Aiwa ESBT- 460 Wireless Neckband: Connectivity, Battery

The Aiwa ESBT- 460 features Bluetooth v5 for wireless connectivity with smartphones, tablets, and other devices supporting this connectivity option. The pairing process is simple, just press and hold the power key for few seconds until there is a long vibration followed by a ‘pairing mode' voice note. The connectivity range is 10m and no connection drops were noticed within this range. Battery backup is good here. It takes over two hours to charge this pair. However, you can forget the charger for days post that.

Aiwa ESBT- 460 Wireless Neckband: Worth Your Money?

The Aiwa ESBT -460 wireless neckband is a good offering for its price label. It brings a sporty-looking design and offers a good listening experience. The missing feature here is the ANC support, but that can be overlooked considering you have to shell out less than 3,000 bucks. The Aiwa ESBT- 460 is a budget-friendly product that brings a subtle balance of power and comfort.