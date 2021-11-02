Just In
- 46 min ago Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch Debuts With AMOLED Panel, SpO2 Sensor In India; Price Set At Rs. 8,990
- 2 hrs ago NASA Astronaut Grows Chile Peppers In Space; Future In Space Possible Now?
- 2 hrs ago Poco M4 Pro 5G Features Revealed Ahead Of Launch; 33W Fast Charging, 6nm Chip Confirmed
- 3 hrs ago Week 44, 2021 Launch Roundup: Redmi Note 11 5G, Sony Xperia PRO-I, HONOR X30 Max, And More
Don't Miss
- News At least 15 Killed as Blasts, Gunfire Hit Kabul Military Hospital, Official Says
- Movies OUCH! Did Katrina Kaif Go Under The Knife? Trolls Say Plastic Surgery And Botox Have Ruined Her Face
- Finance Indian Gold Prices In India Gained By Rs. 110, On Nov 2, Mirroring Global Trend
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League franchise Haryana Steelers launch new logo ahead of PKL 2021
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Opens Bookings For New Celerio Hatchback — Set To Be India's Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Car
- Travel Puducherry - Ten Best Winter Destinations
- Lifestyle Choti Diwali/ Naraka Chaturdashi 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat, History And Significance
- Education NEET Topper 2021 List: Three Share Top NEET AIR Rank, Score 720/720; Explore Toppers 2021 List Here
Aiwa SB-X350J Compact Desk Speaker Review: Small Package Delivers Big On Audio
It isn't just the smartphone market that has evolved exponentially over the last decade in India; the audio industry has also seen major growth. We have seen numerous brands venturing into the audio market in India both homegrown and international. Aiwa is one of those brands which is making a comeback in the audio space in the country. And it isn't just the affordable segment which the company is eyeing. It aims to grab a fair share in the premium segment as well.
- Good audio performance with rich and punchy bass
- Premium built quality and finish
- Over four hours backup on a single charge
- Too Heavy for a compact speaker
- No IPX certification for water and dust resistivity
- No quick charging support
The recently launched MI-X and SB-X portable wireless speakers are the brand's latest bet in the flagship audio segment. As many as five models have been launched in both lineups with one of the variants being the SB-X350J (which we received for review). It is a premium-range desk speaker which is compact and backed with modern-day technologies. Aiwa has launched the SB-X350J at Rs. 17,990 in India. How well does this speaker justify this high price tag and should you consider it as your next desk speaker? Read on to know:
Aiwa SB-X350J Design: Classy Appeal But Heavy
The Aiwa SB-X350J has a subtle yet loud appeal which it gets from the solid oxidized metal body. The speaker itself is an elongated pill-shaped with the top and bottom featuring the speaker grilles. The front panel has a small LED that displays Aiwa branding and pairing status when connected with any device.
The overall built quality is sturdy but the speaker is heavy unlike most of the portable wireless speakers this size nowadays. This makes it the best fit as a desk speaker where space is a crunch but the audio isn't a compromise. There is a thick rubber covering over half the surface of the back panel. That comes in handy when you need to place the speaker flat.
We'll let you know in a while why this placement is unavoidable and is a well-thought part of the design. The control keys are placed right below the LED and the rubber material used is smooth and of good quality. The AUX and the DC 5V port are placed on the upper-right edge of the speaker. There is no IPX certification so make sure it is kept at bay from water and dust if it's being used outdoors.
Aiwa SB-X350J Audio Performance: A Compact Beast
As the title suggests, the Aiwa-X350J is a powerful speaker which you might be surprised is coming from such a small package. It's loud and rich and can fill up a decent sized room with just 50- 70 per cent of volume levels. You wouldn't find the audio sounding shallow at any point or.
However, one thing which we realized is that the performance is better if you lay it on the back rather than flipping it downwards. This way the audio firing from the bottom speaker doesn't get obstructed. Just for reference, this speaker has 40mm active audio drivers and dual passive bass radiators (front and back) that allow it to deliver a punchy and filling base.
The voice clarity doesn't go for a toss. Even at the loudest levels, there is no audio muffle, rather the lows, mids, and highs remain balanced throughout. We are impressed with the audio quality this compact speaker offers. That said, not just music binging on shows and movies have also been a fun experience all this while.
Thanks to the wider sound stage this speaker offers, you wouldn't have to struggle to understand the dialogues and also get a theatre-like experience with the surround sound output. This speaker also has an inbuilt TWS Multi-Link technology that lets you pair additional compatible speakers for enhanced audio and surround sound.
Aiwa SB-X350J Battery Backup, Connectivity Options
The Aiwa SB-X350J battery capacity isn't specified. However, the company has claimed around five hours of backup with a single charge. During our usage, we got somewhere close to the backup with a maximum of 70 percent volume. It takes around three hours for the battery to be a full refill.
As far as the connectivity options are concerned, you get both wired and wireless support. For the latter, this speaker uses Bluetooth 5.0 along with Qualcomm aptX HD for lag-free and high-res audio.
Aiwa SB-X350J: Should You Invest?
The Aiwa SB-X350J is the safest bet if you need a speaker for your workspace or desk that is premium in all sense. It looks and feel premium and also deliver good in terms of audio and battery. It seems that Aiwa is all buckled up to rattle the audio industry post its comeback with such high-end speakers.
The existing pioneers in the audio market sure will get some stiff competition moving forward. That said, the SB-X350J is a good investment if you are looking to upgrade your desk speaker. It's a complete package for an audiophile in the flagship segment.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
19,999
-
12,720
-
16,375
-
22,000
-
9,000
-
26,035
-
19,167
-
18,999
-
28,077
-
20,911