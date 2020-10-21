Amazfit BIP U Review: Best Budget Smartwatch Among The Lot

Amazfit BIP U Design: Compact And Lightweight

The Amazfit BIP U looks a lot like the Amazfit BIP S, which we recently reviewed with one major change. Instead of a transflective display, the Amazit BIP U comes with a TFT screen.

The entire smartwatch is made using plastic, and the BIP U is available in three colors with matching straps, which are made using soft silicone. Even with continuous usage, the watch didn't cause any irritation even while working out. Due to the light-weight design (31grams), you won't even feel the watch after a few hours, and one can easily sleep by wearing it without any issue.

It is also easy to remove and replace the straps on the BIP U. I have been using the Amazfit T-Rex, which makes the Amazfit BIP U look a bit smaller. So, if you have slightly bigger hands, then the Amazfit BIP U might look tiny, so keep that in mind before purchasing.

Amazfit BIP U Design Display: Plenty Of Watch Faces To Choose From

The Amazfit BIP U has a lot of watch faces, which can be downloaded from the Zepp app. The watch can store up to four watch faces at the same time, and it definitely offers some good choices.

The 1.43-inch TFT display offers a native resolution of 320 x 302 with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection with anti-fingerprint coating on top of that. In just two weeks, the smartwatch has picked some minor scratches, which is common with every smartwatch.

As the BIP U comes with a TFT display, it does take a hit on battery life when compared to the BIP S or the BIP S Lite. However, when compared to the BIP S series, the display on the BIP U looks more vibrant and colorful. It is adequately bright, and I had no issues with respect to visibility even under direct sunlight.

Amazfit BIP U Software: Easy To Use

The Amazfit BIP U runs on a custom OS, which looks modern when compared to the UI found on the Amazfit BIP S. The whole UI is very modern and offers easy to access even for first-time users.

Swiping from top to bottom will open the custom control panel with options like alarm, settings, DND mode, and option to control the brightness. Swiping from bottom to top on the home screen will reveal the notifications. Swiping from left to right will open up with music control options, and lastly, swiping from right to left will give access to different parameters like activity goal, heart rate, PAI, and weather.

The Amazfit BIP U has a lot of apps like Stress monitoring, breathing, cycle tracking, weather, alarm, stopwatch, Pomodoro tracker, world clock, camera remote, and more. These apps can be accessed by a single pressing on the home button.

Amazfit BIP U Sensors: Comes With SpO2 Sensor

The Amazfit BIP U is the most affordable smartwatch from Huami with a built-in SpO2 sensor. Given the current situation, frequent monitoring of blood oxygen levels is an important parameter to keep the health tab in check, and this smartwatch offers the same at affordable pricing.

However, the readings on the BIP U might not be very accurate, and it is likely to have around a 10 percent margin of error. Measuring the blood oxygen on the BIP U is quite a task. It usually takes around 30 seconds to measure the blood oxygen level, and there is a 50 percent chance that the smartwatch mail fails to record the reading.

It also comes with BioTracker 2 PPG Biological Optical Sensor to measure real-time heart rate, and it works well without any issue. Similarly, the watch also has an acceleration sensor and gyroscope sensor as well. This smartwatch misses out on the GPS sensor. However, it can use GPS from the paired smartphone to get accurate running/jogging data.

Amazfit BIP U Fitness Features

The Amazfit BIP U offers a lot of fitness-related features. It has more than 60 sport modes, including the most popular features like outdoor running, cycling, yoga, walking, swimming, and cricket.

Not just that, female users can also monitor the menstrual cycle using the built-in cycle tracker, and it also has other features like a breathing trainer and stress monitoring. Though I was not able to go out for a jog during my testing period, I tried out dancing, which shows parameters like duration, calories consumed, real-time heart rate, and HR diagram.

Post the workout session, it also shows a summary of the workout, giving more insights about the activity. Given, it is not advised to go out due to the pandemic, you can work out at your home with Amazfit BIP U being your workout buddy.

Amazfit BIP U Battery Life: Can Last For An Entire Week

The company claims that the Amazfit BIP U can last up to 9 days on a single charge. In my case, the battery lasted for more than a week without any issue, and it takes less than 2 hours to fully charge.

It comes with a proprietary magnetic charging connector, so don't lose it. Overall, even with notifications turned on, I had no issues with charging speeds or battery life. However, if you want a smartwatch that can last much longer, then you might have to get the BIP S or the BIP S Lite.

Amazfit BIP U Verdict: Best Budget Smartwatch For Most People

Most people, who are looking for a budget smartwatch looks for features like battery life, step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and basic sport modes. The Amazfit BIP U has all these parameters, and on top of that, it also has features like a SpO2 sensor, cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, and the ability to showcase notifications.

If you are looking for a smartwatch that costs around Rs. 4,000, then you can pick the Amazfit BIP U. Similarly, if you want a smartwatch that offers better battery life and if you are okay with an average display, then go with the Amazfit BIP S.