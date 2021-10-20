Amazfit GTS 3 Review: Practical And Fashionable Smartwatch

Amazfit GTS 3 Specifications

Display: 1.75-inch OLED with 341ppi

Weight: 24.4grams

Water Resistant Rating: 5ATM certified

Battery: 250mAh

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1 LE

Amazfit GTS 3 Design: Looks Like An Apple Watch

Most smartwatches either come with a circular dial or a rectangular one, and the GTS 3 has chosen the former and it looks like an Apple Watch, especially considering the new navigation crown. The GTS 3 comes in three colors -- Terra Rosa, Ivory White, and Graphite Black, and we are testing the Graphite Black variant.

The Amazfit GTS weighs 24.4grams, which makes it a lightweight device, hence, one can wear this on a long stretch without any discomfort. It also comes with an easy-to-replace rubber strap with a pattern, which does elevate the look of the product a bit when compared to the plain wrist straps.

On the bottom, the watch houses a whole array of sensors, which includes a heart rate sensor, SPO2 sensor, and more. Besides, it also has two magnetic pins, as this device uses a proprietary charging technology. Given the price of the device, it is no more an affordable option, and the company should have opted for wireless charging just like the watch that it tries to mimic.

Overall, the Amazfit GTS 3 doesn't look much different from the GTS 2. However, the latest additions like the navigation crown, light-weight design, and more color options make this a great product for both fitness and fashion enthusiasts.

Amazfit GTS 3 Display: Much Needed Improvement

The Amazfit GTS 3 has a 1.75-inch rectangular display with rounded corners with a whopping 72 percent screen-to-body ratio. Though this number might not look like much. However, when compared to the previous generation model, Amazfit has managed to increase the screen-to-body ratio by 14 percent.

This watch gets an AMOLED display with a native resolution of 390x450, making it one of the highest resolutions screens on a smartwatch of this price range, offering 341 pixels-per-inch, which is higher than the iPhone 11's pixel density.

Most budget and mid-range smartwatches pack an uneven display with a big bezel mostly on the bottom of the display. The Amazfit GTS 3 on the other hand has uniformly sized bezels on all four sides. Despite having thicker bezels, the smartwatch does look premium, thanks to the identically sized forehead and chin.

Coming to the actual display itself, the AMOLED display gets pretty bright, and it is a vivid panel. Considering the traits of the AMOLED screen, it definitely has a great contrast ratio and a good saturation, which makes the content on the display pop. On top of that, this touch-enabled panel also feels more fluid and is very responsive.

The display on the GTS 3 is protected by tempered glass with an anti-glare fingerprint coating. In my one-week usage, the smartwatch has not attracted any scratches. On top of that, it also has an automatic brightness sensor, which automatically adjusts the brightness depending on the ambient lighting, which also works as expected.

Though the watch has a navigation crown, for most functions, one has to use the touch screen and it worked flawlessly. Overall, a great display that offers good colors, higher brightness, and not to forget the uniform bezels across all four sides and can reach up to 1000nits of peak brightness.

Amazfit GTS 3 Customisation Options

The Amazfit GTS 3 offers a lot of customizations, along with support for always-on-display, albeit, it tends to consume a bit more battery. The watch has over 100 official watch faces, and you can even use your own photo as a watch face. Do note that, you can only store up to 12 watch faces natively on the watch.

I had some issues while setting a custom photo as a watch face background. Do note that, I have been using the beta version of the Zepp app which could be behind this issue. I also noticed that some icons like WhatsApp on the GTS 3 are broken, as whenever I received a WhatsApp text, it shows a generic app logo.

Amazfit GTS 3 Fitness Functions

Amazfit hasn't skimped on any of the fitness-related features. In fact, the watch has over 150 various workout modes, which uses a heart rate sensor and other data to compute the workout data, which includes details like calories burned, average heart rate, and more.

I am no fitness freak, hence I wasn't able to test most of these fitness-related features. I did dance for a bit, where, I was able to track that activity. Similarly, when it comes to step tracking, the Amazfit GTS 3 is very accurate and is on par with some of the premium fitness trackers in the market.

Most budget and mid-range smartwatches tend to report a higher number of steps that we take, while the step tracking is around 99 percent accurate, as I have personally counted the steps and then matched the same with the steps showcased on the GTS 3.

Built-In Alexa Works But Has Some Flaws

I also liked the fact that the Amazfit GTS 3 comes with Alexa. Yes, setting up the Alexa for the very first on the Amazfit GTS 3 was a bit challenging. However, once paired, I was able to do various tasks like asking questions, and I was even able to control my smart bulb directly from the smartwatch.

However, as the watch does not have a built-in speaker, Alexa only offers limited functionality. When you ask a question, it mostly showcases textual content, and I also noticed that you cannot use the digital crown on the Alexa search result page.

Finally, A Smartwatch With Day-Time Sleep Tracking

I have been longing for this feature and Amazfit has finally delivered. The Amazfit GTS 3 is one of the first mid-range smartwatches that I have tested so far which supports day-time sleep tracking. It offers extensive sleep data, which can be analyzed to understand if you are getting enough sleep. For the most part, the sleep tracking was on point, where the watch did detect the exact sleep and wake-up time.

Amazfit GTS 3 Battery Life

According to the company, the Amazfit GTS 3 will last up to 12 hours with normal usage while the watch can last up to six days with heavy usage or it can offer 12 hours of continuous GPS usage. If you turn on the battery saver, the watch can last up to 20 days on a single charge.

I started using the watch when the battery was at 85 percent, and it has been almost a week, where the battery has come down to 10 percent. Hence, I can say that the Amazfit GTS 3 should easily offer over 12 days of battery life with regular usage without any issue.

As I mentioned before, I also hate the fact that the device still uses a proprietary charger, and the company should have incorporated Qi wireless charging. Overall, the watch should be able to last an entire day on a single charge.

Misses Out On Few Features

Though the Amazfit GTS 3 has brought in some major updates, it still lacks some basic features. It does not support replying to notifications and you cannot answer calls directly on the watch. On top of that, you cannot store music locally on the Amazfit GTS 3, which is also a bummer and is only available on the Pro model (GTR 3 Pro).

Verdict: Interesting Smartwatch

The Amazfit GTS 3 is a good smartwatch which either does things perfectly or does not do anything at all. It has features like a real-time heart rate monitoring system, SPO2 measurement sensor, I also liked the fact that you can install apps like color identification and water timer from the built-in app store, which has a limited set of apps.

If you are looking for a good mid-range smartwatch and don't care about replying to a notification or even answering a call directly from your wrist, then you won't regret buying the Amazfit GTS 3.