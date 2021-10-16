AMX XP60 PD Charger Hands-On Review: One-Stop Solution For All Your Charging Needs

AMX XP60 PD Charger Specifications

Ports- 4 (3 USB A, 1 USB C)

Output- 45W (USB-C): 3.6-6.5V/3A, 6.5-9V/2A, 9- 12V/1.5A (USB-A): 5V 3.4A

Compatibility- Type-C Phones, Apple iPhones/iPad, Mi, Nokia, Samsung, etc.

Weight- 150g

Warranty- 1 Year

Design & Usability

Like any multi-point charger, the XP60 is also a chunky brick that dwarfs most regular chargers but the size difference isn't significant if you compare it with some of the recent 65/67W fast-chargers from BBK Electronics. What Oppo, Vivo and Realme bundles with their new flagships are as hefty as any multi-point charger. As far as the construction is concerned, the build quality is good and the XP60 feels sturdy and long-lasting.

The only pain point is the large surface area of the adaptor that blocks the closest switch on the three-pin socket. The bundled extension pin in the box solves the switch-obstruction problem but it hampers the overall weight distribution to some extent if you are using the brick to recharge multiple devices.

There can be two solutions to the problem- a 2-pin vertical socket point and ensuring that the charging cables don't stretch to the point that they put extra weight on the brick. I think the next-gen. XP60 will solve these design issues by default.

Devices Supported?

The AMX XP60 can recharge any modern electronic device be it an Apple iPhone, iPad, latest Android devices with Type-C port, smartwatches, wireless speakers, headphones/TWS earbuds and tablets. Importantly, it can even refuel the battery on the MacBook or any latest Windows notebook with USB Type-C charging. The adaptor is BIS certified to ensure a safe charging experience.

The lone USB Type-C port (USB Power Delivery PPS 3.0 compatible) supplies 45W output (5V/3A; 9V/3A; 12V/3A; 15V/3A; 20V/2.25A) and worked like a charm with the newly launched Realme Book. The adaptor also ensured fast charging on the Apple iPhone 13, and most current Android flagships including the Vivo X70 Pro+, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Realme GT Neo 2, etc. The list goes on as AMX mentions that the XP60 PD supports 10,000+ devices. I bet that's a lot.

Simultaneously Charge Your Primary Device & Accessories

Besides, there are three USB Type-A ports with a maximum power output of 17W (5V/3.4A) overall and 12W (2.4A) per port. What this means is that you can fast-charge one device and can have regular charging speeds on the other three. For instance, you can fast-charge one handset/notebook and use the other three ports to recharge wearables, speakers or headphones that don't support fast charging.

This might sound insufficient at first but the package ensures simultaneous charging of your primary device with fast-charging support and accessories with slow-charging tech. You can any time switch between your notebook and handset for a quick refuel.

Verdict

The XP60 is available at Rs. 1,999 for the charger only and can be bundled with the USB-C to C 100W PD cable of one-meter length at Rs. 2,499. With the features and convenience the multi-point charger brings to the table, it is a must-have accessory for tech enthusiasts and avid travellers using multiple rechargeable devices in their daily routine.