Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT Review: Comfort And Good Audio Within Your Budget

The latest offering from the company, Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT is priced at Rs. 2,499. It is available via both online and offline channels. The company touts that this pair of Bluetooth headphones can deliver high-quality audio. Here is a review detailing its performance to help you make a buying decision.

What’s In The Box

Unboxing the Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT, we can find all the necessary things such as a USB Type A to micro USB cable, additional pairs of eartips and user manuals. The accessory has been launched in four colors and we have the Blue variant for the review.

Comfortable Snug Fit During Use

The Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT weighs as light as feather at 17 grams. This ultra lightweight profile makes the headphones comfortable for wearing for a long duration of time. The in-ear earbuds and the additional pairs of eartips of varying sizes ensure a comfortable fit. Furthermore, the cables are quite thin and seem to be durable enough to withstand the everyday wear and tear. Also, the cables of the Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT appear to be tangle-free as I did not face the issue of tangles during my use.

There are prominent plastic modules on either sides of the cables. Somehow, I do not like these oversized plastic blocks at the sides. The module at the right houses the microphone unit and play/pause controls. On the other hand, the left panel is barren of controls and it should house the battery of the headphones.

Talking about the earbuds, these are magnetic. Though these can help in playing or pausing the current track, it can help in keeping the cable tangle-free when not in use. There is IPX2 certification, which makes this pair of wireless headphones water resistant, so you can take it along as you go to your gym.

Audio Performance Is Impressive

The Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT wireless headphones feature 8.7mm audio drivers for a loud and crisp audio output. This pair of wireless headphones comes with a sensitivity range of 99 dB and a frequency range of 15 - 28,000 Hz.

Though it is priced in the budget price point, the Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT offers exceptional sound quality. The headphones deliver clear mids and highs and apt bass instead of making it overpowering. Its sound output is rich and enjoyable without any distortion at high volume levels and is suitable for long periods of use without any overpowering effect on the ears.

Even the call clarity of this pair of wireless headphones is good without any disturbance. And, the voices are heard clearly without being overpowered by music. One aspect that I liked is that even when using it at moderate volume levels, the external noise doesn't interfere with the audio performance and the earbuds give a concealed experience.

I used the Audio-Technica wireless headphones while watching flicks on Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and YouTube and it did product satisfactory results. The bass is punchy and impressive given the pricing of the wireless headphones.

When it comes to battery performance, the wireless headphones is touted to provide seven hours of backup on a single charge. While I couldn't get seven hours, I was able to use it to watch two full movies that was somewhere over five hours. And, the headphones took two hours to charge completel

In terms of range, this pair of wireless headphones has a range of up to 10m and beyond this limit, there will be distortion and breakup in the audio output.

Verdict

Audio-Technica is well known for its quality audio products and the latest ATH-CLR100BT carries the legacy of the brand. The wireless headphones offers a tangle-free lightweight design with loud and crisp audio output. The earbuds are not only suitable for music but also for streaming media online.