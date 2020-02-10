ENGLISH

    Belkin Rockstar Lightning Connector Headphone Review: Premium Device With Good Performance

    Apple ditched the 3.5mm audio output jack with the launch of its iPhone 7 series, after which the company never retained the port in any of the models. There are many brands in the accessory industry which offers lightning connector headphone, and some also offer adaptors for the 3.5mm jack headphone.

    Rating:
    3.5/5

    PROS
    • Durable
    • Performance
    CONS
    • Not Compatible With Android Devices

    Belkin Rockstar Lightning Connector Headphone Review: Premium Device

     

    However, we can't tell which one is better and which is not, most of the time Apple products don't support third-party accessories. In this case, Belkin is the brand which offers better compatibility than others.

    Belkin has recently launched a series of Apple iPhone compatible accessories at CES 2020. Out of which one is the Belkin Rockstar headphones priced at Rs. 3,999.

    At Gizbot we received the Belkin Rockstart headphone and in this article, we have shared our thoughts on the headphones along with the pros and cons which you should consider before purchasing one for you.

    Belkin Rockstar Headphone Decent And Unique Design

    Belkin Rockstar Headphone Decent And Unique Design

    Design-wise, the Belkin Rockstar headphone looks similar to any other regular wired headphones. But there are some aspects which make it stand out from regular headphones. The L-shaped design of the earbuds looks very unique and delivers a comfortable fit. In the box, you will also receive three pairs of extra ear tips in three different sizes for a better fit. 

    Besides, it also has a control button with an integrated microphone on the right. The functional buttons include volume rocker keys and a multi-functional button which will allow you to take calls, hang up calls, and also activate Siri on your smartphone. 

    Overall, the Belkin Rockstar headphone has a premium look and feel, and the form factor the headphone seems very reliable because the wires are covered with a very flexible rubber material. Moreover, during our use, we haven't faced any entangling wire issues with Belkin Rockstart which adds one more point in the review. 

    Belkin Rockstar Compatibility
     

    Belkin Rockstar Compatibility

    As mentioned above, iPhones have already ditched the 3.5mm jack, so the company has made these Rockstar headphones with lightning connectivity to make the life easier for iPhone users. It is compatible with all the iPhone, iPad, and iPod models which do sports a lightning connector port. We have used the device on the iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone X, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 11. 

    We haven't found any issues in terms of connectivity; we haven't received any notification from the iPhone saying this accessory is not eligible for your device. Android smartphone users should be disappointed because their phone doesn't feature the lightning port. 

    Sound Quality And Performance

    Sound Quality And Performance

    We have used the Belkin Rockstart form almost 10 days and during our use, we didn't notice any distortion on the speakers even at the maximum volume. The noise cancellation technology works well even while you are not listing to anything. 

    We have noticed that the drives on both earbuds are well balanced and perform outstandingly when listing to a 3D music. Meanwhile, we have also tested the functional keys and we must say that the response of the keys was ravishing. One long press for few seconds on the multi-functional key will trigger Siri and you can use the voice command directly from the headphone. 

    Thoughts On Belkin Rockstar Headphones

    Thoughts On Belkin Rockstar Headphones

    The overall experience of the Belkin Rockstar headphones was flabbergasting and we must say that spending Rs. 3,999 is not going to be regretful for users who are searching for premium wired headphones. 

    The Belkin Rockstar has not missed any single shot to impress us, be it design, comfort, compatibility, or performance. If you are looking for a wired iPhone headphone then we will recommend you to keep this headphone on top of your priority list. 

