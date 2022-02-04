Chargeasap Flash Pro Power Bank Review: This Is Insane!

Chargeasap Flash Pro Key Specifications

Capacity- 25,000mAh/92.5 Wh

Ports- 100W USB-C PD 3.0 In/Out port, 60W USB-C PD 3.0 Output, 20W USB-C PD 3.0 Output, 50W USB-A 1 Output (QC3.0 + SVOOC ), 15W Wireless Output (10W for iPhone 12 & above)

Size & Weight- 6.24" x 3.4" x 1.12", 572.5g

Max Power Output & Input- 185W, 100W

Wireless Output- 15W

Material & Enclosure- Aircraft grade aluminum & PVC

Safety Protection- Over current/voltage/temperature & Short-circuit protection

Built Like A Tank

The Flash Pro is a heavy-duty charging machine that hardly qualifies as a portable smartphone accessory. Made up of aircraft-grade aluminum, the power bank weighs 572.5 grams and has a thickness of 1.12-inches. It is almost 3x bigger and heavier than a standard 10,000 mAh power bank. Honestly, I haven't used a power bank as big as the Flash Pro, and carrying it in bare hands or even in a small bag pack is challenging.

But there are obvious benefits of the sheer size, something we will discuss later in the review. Overall, the build quality is pretty impressive and the brick-like power bank with a metal chassis feels premium.

Is It Safe For Air Travels?

Importantly, if you are a frequent air traveler, make sure you read the flight carrier instructions for the maximum size allowed for a power bank. Some airlines limit the rechargeable power bank size to 100 Wh. Thankfully, the 92.5 Wh power rating for the Flash Pro is within the usual limits but it is always better to keep the information handy before you plan your air travel.

Chargeasap Flash Pro Has A Useful Tiny Display

The Flash Pro packs a neat feature, which is first for a power bank. The top of the power bank has a 1.3-inch OLED screen that displays some useful information such as real-time information about battery percentage remaining, power output from each port (volts and amps), how fast the attached devices are being charged, and the current temperature of the hefty power bank.

Chargeasap Flash Pro Design & Ports Placement

As far as the design is concerned, the Flash Pro comes in a matte finish and the black color makes it look stealthy. There's a big circular wireless pad on the top offering 15W wireless charging for Qi-enabled devices. The four ports are placed on the front end with a mention of their important specs. Besides, a button is positioned on the right side that activates the tiny OLED display on the top surface.

What Can You Charge With Flash Pro?

The mammoth 25,000 mAh battery cell lets you recharge almost any smart device you would need in your day-to-day routine. We used the Flash Pro to charge our smartphones (both Android and iPhones), Type-C laptops (Realme Book Slim), smartwatches, wireless earphones/headphones, and tablets. You can also wirelessly charge the Qi-enabled devices including phones and Apple AirPods. What else you could ask from a single device!!

How Fast It Can Charge And Discharge?

The important question is- how fast the power bank replenishes the batteries on connected devices and how fast its own battery discharges. The wired charging is pretty effective and won't disappoint you with the speed and performance. It refueled the hefty 5,000mAh battery cell on the Xiaomi 11T Pro in about 58-minutes (at max 25-29W) via the 100W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 port. The power bank lost a 35% charge in the process.

The 20W USB-C PD port took around 97 minutes to charge the latest Apple iPhone 13. The charging speed fluctuated between 4W to 7W mark in the case of the Apple iPhone and the 25,000mAh graphene cell lost 30% charge in the whole process, which is quite disappointing.

Charge Laptops On-The-Go

The Flash Pro took 83 minutes to refuel the Realme Book Slim's battery from flat to 100% with a current flow of 54W to 62W. The power bank discharged 89% juice in the process. That said, the Flash Pro doesn't have the kind of reserve needed to refuel the battery cells of multiple devices to 100% at the same time; however, it is enough to charge two to three devices (mostly smartphones and wearables/headphones) from flat to 100% without discharging all its battery power.

Charges Smartphones Wirelessly

Notably, the Flash Pro can also wirelessly charge compatible devices. Long pressing the side-mounted button activates the wireless pad. The power bank charged the OnePlus 9 Pro at 13W speed and the Galaxy S21 FE at 9W, which is decent but couldn't match the promised 15W speed. Make sure you keep an eye on the Qi-enabled device since the wireless charging pad is pretty slippery and a small push can disorient the device the handset.

How Long It Takes To Refuel The Gigantic 25,000 mAh Battery?

And while the discharge rate of the 25,000mAh battery is pretty bad, it recharges at a fast rate, which compensates for the loss to some extent. It takes just 75-80 minutes to fully refuel the gigantic 25,000mAh battery inside this high-capacity power bank, provided that you have the right charging brick. Also, make sure you recharge the power bank through the C1 port, which allows for up to 100W fast-charging speeds.

The mighty 120W HyperCharge brick from the house of Xiaomi completed the task in less than 80 minutes, which is pretty good for such a large battery cell. OnePlus's 67W fast-charger took 2h 20 minutes to replenish the 25,000mAh battery from flat to 100%. If you have any standard-size charging brick, the power bank will take at least three to four hours for a full refill, which is still decent for a 25,000mAh power bank.

Verdict

The Flash Pro is undoubtedly one of the most interesting, powerful, and feature-rich power banks available in the market. It can be a one-stop solution to charge all your devices, thanks to the gigantic 25,000mAh battery cell and the number of ports it comes equipped with. If you are an avid traveler or someone with a myriad of mobile devices that need refueling on the go, the Flash Pro is worth considering.

For regular users with mostly a smartphone and wearable/TWS earbuds, the Flash Pro doesn't make a lot of sense majorly for two reasons- it's expensive and not very portable. The power bank is currently listed on Indiegogo at $159 (Rs. 11, 885) under the Early Bird offer. If you don't manage to grab it in the limited time offer, the product is also available on Chargeasap's official website but at a steep price of $299 (roughly translates to Rs. 22,500).