Just In
- 19 min ago Amazon Fab Phone Fest – Discounts You Can Get On Xiaomi Smartphones
- 35 min ago Vivo Z1 Pro Gets Rs. 1,000 Temporary Price Cut On Flipkart
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A10s Sale Starts From August 28 - Price, Offers, And Specs
- 1 hr ago Realme Q Series With Quad-Camera Teased: Launch Date Confirmed
Don't Miss
- News Shah Faesal seeks copy of Look Out Circular; Delhi HC asks govt to respond by Sep 1
- Movies Sunny Deol REACTED LIKE THIS When Son Karan Told Him He Wanted To Be An Actor!
- Automobiles All-New Renault Triber MPV Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 4.95 Lakh
- Sports What awaits Harry Wilson back at Liverpool?
- Finance PNB And Allahabad Bank Launch Repo Rate-Linked Loans
- Lifestyle Tara Sutaria Promotes Neon Trend With Her Strapless Bow-Shaped Neon Set
- Education Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam Admit Card 2019 Released
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Crossloop Designer Earphone Review – Decent Looks And Brilliant Audio
Crossloop, the company known for its designer accessories has recently launched its Designer Pro Series Earphones in India. The newly launched earphones come with fabric braided around the earphones in vibrant colors. The Crossloop designer earphones come with a price tag of Rs 1,999, and you can purchase it on Amazon India or from the company's official website.
{review}
So, we received the product to invest some time with it and get an honest review for you guys. So here is what we think about the Crossloop Designer earphones.
Impressive Design
The Crossloop Designer Earphones design is not like traditional wired earphones. It comes with a complicated but attractive design which is braided with fabric in a criss-cross pattern. We got the orange, blue and black combination of the units, but the company has more than four variants. Design-wise we must say that it looks funky but decent at the same time. The color combination looks good and makes for a decent-looking audio companion.
Besides, the fabric braided design improves the quality of the earphone and prevents it from getting entangled. The earphones come with a functional button on it which can be used for changing tracks, controlling volume, and receiving calls. It also comes with an integrated microphone which allows you to take handsfree calls. It also supports Siri/Alexa/Google activation from the button itself.
The earphones also come with two pairs of extra ear-buds in two different sizes. Users can change the ear-buds according to their requirements. Also, it is portable enough to fit easily into your pocket without any hassle.
Audio Performance
We have used the Crossloop Earphones for more than two weeks and we must say that the audio quality of the earphones is fantastic. You might think that investing in Rs. 1,999 for a wired headphone is a waste of money but the audio delivery of the earphones makes it worth for the amount.
The noise-isolating of the ear-buds performs well and hardly let any noise to get into your ear while you are using them. The bass quality is balanced not overpowering the vocals or other audio. During our use, we noticed the clarity of the audio after playing all genres of music. We must say that the Crossloop Earphones never missed a chance to impress us. We haven't faced any distortion at maximum level.
Calling
We also tested the integrated microphone of the earphones by making calls and recording audio on it. The mic performs well and it's audible to the person on the receiving end of the call. However, if you are using it while riding a bike or running in the park then you might face some wind blasts. But that can be ignored because it's not meant for outdoor activities.
As it is a wired earphone it doesn't need to be paired with your smartphone just plug with the 3.5mm jack and enjoy the music on-the-go.
Thoughts About Crossloop Designer Earphones
The Crossloop Designer Earphones is a decent pair of earphone especially when it comes to design and quality. You might get other options in the same price bracket but the Crossloop Designer Earphones also gives a good competition to other brands when it comes to quality.
The earphones are extremely comfortable and the ear-buds are ergonomically shaped and angled at 45 degrees which do not fall out of the ears easily, even during intense activities like cycling, exercising, running and others.
We have used the device for a while, and during our use, we have not faced any issue with the earphones. If you are looking for wired earphones then we will recommend you to keep this at the top of the priority list.
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
26,999
-
39,999
-
49,052
-
1,04,900
-
48,999
-
17,990
-
13,996
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,996
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,085
-
24,999
-
52,999
-
37,999
-
12,000
-
32,459
-
7,999
-
23,999
-
15,999
-
19,999
-
25,999