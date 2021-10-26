Crossloop GEN EX ANC TWS Earbuds Review: Ideal For Music Lovers

Build quality is not impressive

Crossloop GEN EX ANC TWS earbuds features a compact and lightweight design. It looks very small as compared to other earbuds out there. Also, the build quality is not too impressive and it is clear that the case is made of plastic. As you open the case, you will find both the earbuds that appear to be too small without a stem and an in-ear fit.

There is a USB Type-C port at the rear of the case along with an LED indicator. The earbuds have a good look and feel and appear to be comfortable as well. Even the fit of the Crossloop GEN EX ANC TWS earbuds is also good. If you do not get a comfortable fit, then you can change the adjustable eartips.

To summarize, the Crossloop GEN EX ANC TWS earbuds is comfortable to wear even for longer durations. I tried using them for a walk and did not find any discomfort in wearing them continuously for over two hours. However, it misses out on an IP certification for water resistance, which will be an issue for those who want to wear these earbuds to the gym.

Pairing Is Simple

To pair the Crossloop GEN EX ANC TWS earbuds, you need to just take the earbuds from the charging dock and press the touch buttons on them to pair them together. Now, both the earbuds will be paired and then you can pair the same with your smartphone. That's it! The pairing process is as simple and quick as this.

Performance Is Mediocre

Crossloop GEN EX ANC TWS earbuds delivers medicore audio performance on most instances. Overall sound quality is good and there is punchy bass. However, while watching movies with background music and low dialogs, the latter is merged with the background and it becomes tough to understand it clearly. The Crossloop GEN EX ANC TWS earbuds comes with Bluetooth 5.0 but the Bluetooth 5.2 functionality is missing, which is an advanced connectivity.

Even the call quality is reasonable and the voices are heard clearly except for a slight disturbance in the call occasionally when the environment is noisy. Well, you might want to know that there is ANC available in this pair of earbuds. Though the ANC is supported, it is not of the best quality. It works to some extent and may not be as great as what we see in the premium offerings but it is better than that on other budget TWS earbuds. To activate or deactivate ANC, you need to long press on the right or left earbud for three seconds.

There are 12mm drivers that deliver sound quality little superior than other earbuds priced around Rs 2,000, which makes it a good offering. Even the microphone quality is good as the person on the end can hear clearly. Undoubtedly, the sound level is amazing and the bass is also good. ANC may not be 100 percent but good for its pricing.

In terms of battery life, the Crossloop GEN EX ANC TWS earbuds can last up to 14 hours taking the earbuds and charging case into consideration. The battery life of the earbuds is 4 to 5 hours on a single charge without ANC. When the ANC is turned on, the battery life drops to 3 to 3.5 hours. This is completely based on the usage. Notably, there is support for Game Mode, which is turned on by default.

Verdict

The Crossloop GEN EX ANC TWS earbuds has a superior bass performance as compared to other earbuds in the market in the same price bracket. It could be improved but it is acceptable for its price range. Music clarity is very good in its price range but not similar to premium earbuds. The microphone quality, battery life and build quality are not up to the market, but the music quality is very impressive. If you want only music performance, then you can buy the Crossloop GEN EX ANC TWS earbuds but if you can invest more, then you can opt for any other high-priced model.