Dell Mobile Adapter Speakerphone Review: A Good Addition To Your Desk

Wrap-around cable design!

The Dell Mobile Adapter Speakerphone is a compact and portable accessory with a small and sleek design. It hardly takes up little space on you desk and bag, making it easy for you to carry it around. And, it features a wrap-around cable that rolls underneath the adapter cum speakerphone. This wrap-around cable lets you coil it around around the base making it easier to carry it around and preventing tangles. Also, there are LED indicators against each button on the device.

This new Mobile Adapter Speakerphone controls at the sides. There are dedicated buttons for the volume, mute, and answer or end calls. There are dual microphones on the speaker that ensures providing 360-degree sound. In terms of ports, this offering from Dell features a USB-C cable that wraps around as mentioned above. And, there is a second USB-C port to plug in a power adapter for 90W USB-C PD charging of the connected devices, access to two USB-A ports for up to 10Gbps speeds and an HDMI 2.0 port that supports 4K HDR at a 60Hz refresh rate.

I like the compact and lightweight design of the speakerphone and features an ample collection of ports to plug in a slew of devices. However, the difference is that the Dell Mobile Adapter Speakerphone misses out on the presence of an Ethernet port, which is a notable aspect in the current internet era. Also, the device comes with a carry pouch, which is quite attractive.

Impressive Calling Performance

The Dell Mobile Adapter Speakerphone features echo cancellation and noise reduction features. It is touted to be optimized for leading UC platforms such as Zoom and Teams. And, it lets users connect to conference calls via the preferred platforms. I used this speakerphone with my laptop and smartphone for the online classes of my son. And, it delivered crystal clear audio output that made the online classes quite audible without any background noise and distortion in the audio.

As there is an HDMI 2.0 port, the Dell Mobile Adapter Speakerphone can be connected to a high-resolution external monitor that makes it ideal for sharing presentations and videos. Also, it is possible to take advantage of HDR compatibility for lifelike images and vivid visuals. However, I couldn't try this feature and connect it to an external monitor to check its performance.

What's interesting is that unlike the usual Bluetooth speakers, this Dell Mobile Adapter Speakerphone is easy and simple to set up as it can be connected instantly sans any software or Bluetooth connectivity. Also, it doesn't come with any drivers to install the same. And, the USB-C and USB-A ports let you transfer files between devices easily and quickly at up to 10Gbps speed.

Verdict: Should You Buy?

Priced at Rs. 18,599, the Dell Mobile Adapter Speakerphone is a good addition to those who are multitasking and use various devices for their work. It enhances the audio output of the conference calls and makes sure there isn't any issue in the audio clarity. Also, it charges the connected devices making it a useful accessory. However, it could be priced slightly on the higher side but there aren't many such devices in this category to compare a lot on the pricing front. One thing that we know is that Dell is attempting to capitalize the market while there is an increase in the work from home and online education trend.