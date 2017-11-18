Epson L485 review: A good fit for small work-groups with moderate printing needs

Design

When we opened the case, the L485 resembled any regular printer. However, on carefully looking at the device the printer appeared to have an 'Ink Tank' attached on the right side. Now this basically means that this printer does not make use of catridges which is a good thing. Catridges are expensive and they have one basic problem - the catridge ink usually dries up if the printer is not used for some time. No to mention the catridge cost. Thus using an Ink Tank printer is quite convinient you can change it whenever you want.

That being said, the model that we received was in all-Black colour and has a matte finish. We didn't notice much fingerprints and smudges. The lid however has a glossy finish.

The device weighs in at 4.5kg where its weight comes from the large Ink Tank. So it might be as protable when compared to some of similar products from brands like HP and others. Dimensions of the printer include 482x300x145mm. As for the build the outer components of the device is made out of plastic but feels quite sturdy. The trays are the back and front as usual and the machine also has a microSD card reader at the front along with a power and a USB connector at the back.

At the front there is a Home button, four navigation buttons with a central 'Ok' button and two more buttons on the right side to cancel the current operation and take a copy or scan. There is also a 1.44-inch LCD screen at the centre for easy operation. The display was quite useful when we wanted to print from the memory card as the files are displayed on the screen. Printing was direct and easy.

Overall, the Epson L485 looks and feels sturdy but it does have a bulky appearance mainly because of the attached Ink Tank. However, having multiple functions makes it a bit more appealing than a regular printer for home use or even small business use.