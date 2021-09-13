Foxin Foxpods C5 Review: Delivers Good Effort Within Budget

FoxPods C5 Looks Aren't Deceiving

The FoxPods C5 TWS earbuds package comes with a case and a pair of earbuds as in other similar offerings. The overall unit is quite lightweight, compact and easy to carry out. The charging case looks good and premium with a Foxin branding at the front alongside four LED charging indicators that let you know the remaining charge in the case. At the top there is a transparent cover that will let you take a sneak peek at the earbuds and their charging status without opening the case.

At its rear, the case has a micro USB port for charging, which is disappointing as the Type-C port has become a common aspect. What's interesting is that there is a button when you open the case to turn the charging of earbuds on and off.

Moving onto the earbuds, the FoxPods C5 TWS earbuds are quite compact and lightweight. The earbuds weigh just 4 grams each. Each earbud has a LED indicator that blinks blue while pairing and red while charging. The earbuds feature magnetic connectors and there is automatic charging as they are mounted into the charging case. The FoxPods C5 earbuds feature touch sensors for volume controls, play and pause and answers and making calls.

During my usage, it found the FoxPods C5 TWS earbuds comfortable to be worn continuously. It has a nice design that ensures a snug fit and doesn't need constant adjusting during use. Also, the touch controls worked pretty good without any issues. The touch controls are sensitive enough unlike some other affordable wireless earbuds. To detail on touch controls, you can play or pause a track with a single tap on the left earbud, call the last dialled number with a double click on the left earbud and so on. The other interesting aspect that is liked is that the charging case of the FoxPods C5 locks pretty tightly.

FoxPods C5 TWS Pairing Process

The pairing process of the FoxPods C5 TWS earbuds is simple and straightforward. The earbuds will enter the pairing mode as soon as these are unmounted from the charging case. The blue indicators on both earbuds start blinking at this stage. On turning on the Bluetooth on the desired smartphone or laptop, the FoxPods C5 TWS connects seamlessly to the device. To add to this, there weren't any connectivity issues during my review.

FoxPods C5 Performance Is Acceptable

The FoxPods C5 TWS earbuds delivers acceptable performance for its pricing. The volume levels are loud and good even when there is 30 per cent volume. Also, the bass performance is reasonable given that it costs low as compared to many other offerings out there. Interestingly, there is no distortion in the audio output with higher volume levels and a volume level of 40 to 50 per cent was sufficient during my use. What I miss in this pair of earbuds from Foxin is noise cancellation, which is one of the most sought after features by users in recent times. But this is acceptable given the pricing of the earbuds.

In terms of call quality, there are no connectivity issues and the person on the other end could hear my voice clearly. There were not much issues in terms of calling with the Foxin FoxPods C5 TWS earbuds.

FoxPods C5 TWS Battery Life

When it comes to battery life, each earbud has an 80mAh battery and the charging case has a 300mAh battery. Notably, the earbuds can last up to 3 hours of moderate volume levels, claims the company, while the charging case can deliver 15 hours of playback time. However, in my review period, the FoxPods C5 TWS earbuds lasted a little less than 2.5 hours on a single charge while the charging case could charge it up to 100% for almost 4 times. This battery life could suffice watching a movie and I did not find any issues with it.

Verdict

To summarize, the FoxPods C5 TWS earbuds is an affordable pair of TWS earbuds out there delivering reasonable performance. It does miss out on noise cancellation but it is accepted given the pricing of the accessory. Other notable highlights of this pair of wireless earphones is the premium design, good call quality and acceptable battery life. If you are new to the TWS earphones segment and you do not want to burn a hole in your pocket, then the FoxPods C5 TWS earphones could be a good buy with reasonable bass performance for music aficionados.