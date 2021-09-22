Foxin FoxPods F9 TWS Earbuds Review: Lightweight And Compact Wireless Earbuds

Solid And Premium Design

Foxin FoxPods F9 flaunts a solid build and a premium design. The white color option gives a nice premium finish to the earbuds and its case. The charging case has a magnetic closure that ensures that the earbuds don't fall off mistakenly. Also, the hinges are of good build quality and do their job as intended sans any hiccups. The charging case flaunts a USB Type-C port at the rear for charging, which is a good addition. At the front, there are four LED indicators on the charging case and a button as well.

Talking about the earbuds, these look quite premium with white color and black accents. The eartips are also good with noise cancellation. Besides looking premium, these earbuds are lightweight weighing a meager 3.5 grams and offer a comfortable fit. I used these earbuds continuously as long as the battery got drained completely for over three hours of usage and liked the fact that I didn't have to adjust the earbuds at all. Also, there wasn't an instant that I felt uncomfortable with these earbuds despite having a long stem. In fact, I could hardly feel the presence of the earbuds.

There are touch controls on the earbuds as in any other pair of TWS earbuds. These controls can be used to play or pause the current track, skip tracks, answer an incoming call or activate voice assistant on the paired smartphone. Unlike many other earbuds in market, this one from Foxin misses out on IP rating, so you have to be cautious in using this pair of TWS earbuds.

Seamless Connectiivty

When it comes to the pairing process, the Foxin FoxPods F9 earbuds that I reviewed is simple and easy to pair. The interesting aspect is that once you open the charging case, it will be turned on and putting it back will shut down the earbuds. First, pair both the earbuds together to enable TWS and then pair the earbuds with your smartphone. The entire process is easy and simple. The pairing is done via Bluetooth 5 and it ensures that there is a strong and reliable connection between the smartphone and the earbuds. Even the range is good and I could hear the audio almost clearly without much distortion while the paired phone was placed in another floor in my home.

Clear Call Quality

The Foxin FoxPods F9 earbuds delivers acceptable audio performance. It features 10mm audio driver that is touted to deliver punchy bass. However, the bass is not sufficient in my opinion. Also, there is no noise cancellation as in many other premium offerings. Apart from this, the audio performance is reasonable for its pricing. It is not too loud and delivers sufficiently loud output in 40 to 50 percent volume levels.

In terms of call quality, the Foxin FoxPods F9 delivers superior performance among recently reviewed wireless earbuds. It delivers crystal clear audio output and the person on the other end can hear my voice clearly.

Talking about the battery life, the Foxin FoxPods F9 earbuds can last up to 3 to 3.5 hours on a single charge. These earbuds can be mounted into the charging case to be charged fully in less than 2 hours. Notably, the charging case has a battery that can charge the earbuds up to four times. I could use it continuously for a little over three hours until it drained out completely.

Should You Buy?

The Foxin FoxPods F9 earbuds with a premium and good-looking build and ample functions is definitely a good buy. I would recommend it to anyone who wants to upgrade to an affordable yet appealing pair of earbuds within Rs. 4,000. It will quench your need for a good-looking pair of earbuds that doesn't compromise on call quality and battery life.