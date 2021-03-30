Gateway GAHR012 Review: An Appealing Pair Of TWS Earbuds

Solid And Premium Design

Acer Gateway GAHR012 flaunts a solid build and a premium design. The white color option gives a nice premium finish to the earbuds and its case. The charging case has a magnetic closure that ensures that the earbuds don't fall off mistakenly. Also, the hinges are of good build quality and do their job as intended sans any hiccups.

The charging case flaunts a USB Type-C port at the rear for charging, which is a good addition. At the front, there are four LED indicators on the charging case and a button as well.

Talking about the earbuds, these look quite premium with white color and black accents. The eartips are also good with noise cancellation. Besides looking premium, these earbuds are lightweight and offer a comfortable fit. I used these earbuds continuously as long as the battery got drained completely for almost two to three times and liked the fact that I didn't have to adjust the earbuds at all. Also, there wasn't an instant that I felt uncomfortable with these earbuds.

There are touch controls on the earbuds on the black area. For instance, you can play or pause with a single press on the touch area. Likewise, you can just press the area once to answer an incoming call. You can also take up a second call with a long press. To increase the volume, you need to press and hold the right earbud while the same action on the left will decrease the volume. Same way, you can play the previous track by double-tapping on the left and go to the next track by double-tapping on the right earbud. Also, there is IPX4 rating for water resistance ensuring that you can carry it even to the gym or poolside.

To summarize, the Gateway GAHR012 earbuds looks great when worn and is also nice to feel and hold. The earbuds and the case are of superior quality.

Pairing Is Easy

When it comes to the pairing process, the Gateway TWS earbuds that I reviewed is simple and easy to pair. The interesting aspect is that once you pull out the earbuds from the case, it will be turned on and putting it back will shut down the earbuds. First, pair both the earbuds together to enable TWS and then pair the earbuds with your smartphone. The entire process is easy and simple. The pairing is done via Bluetooth 5 and it ensures that there is a strong and reliable connection between the smartphone and the earbuds. Even the range is good and I could hear the audio almost clearly without much distortion while the paired phone was placed in another floor in my home.

Appealing Audio Performance

The Gateway GAHR012 TWS earbuds delivers appealing audio performance with the 9mm audio driver. It supports 20Hz to 20KHz frequency range and has a latency of 220ms. The sound it produces is quite loud. I could feel that the loudness is enough in just two volume levels. There is noise cancellation that makes sure the audio is not disturbed by outside noise. Within indoors the performance was impressive and I didn't get a chance to test it outdoors. The bass is punchy, which is a rare aspect in the affordable wireless earbuds. Even the call quality is appealing and there is no disturbance in the voices on both ends.

In general, the Gateway TWS earbuds is one of the best products in this market segment that I have used of late. It is quite better than mostnof the other earbuds that I have used in this range.

Talking about the battery life, the Gateway GAHR012 earbuds can last up to 3.5 to 4 hours on a single charge. These earbuds can be mounted into the charging case to be charged fully in less than 2 hours. Notably, the charging case has a battery that can charge the earbuds up to three times fully and a little over that. I could use it continuously for a little over three hours until it drained out completely.

However, the only issue that I faced a couple of times during my review period is the occassional disconnection issue. While the audio is being played, the earbuds automatically disconnects itself from my smartphone. When trying to reconnect it, it fails to connect and I get the error 'Can't communicate with GAHR012'. In that case, I have to mount the earbuds into the charging case for 5 to 10 minutes and then try to pair it again for a successful connection.

Should You Buy?

The Gateway GAHR012 TWS earbuds with a premium and good-looking build and ample functions is definitely a good buy. I would recommend it to anyone who wants to upgrade to an affordable yet appealing pair of earbuds within Rs. 5,000. It will quench your need for a good-looking pair of earbuds that doesn't compromise on performance. Get punchy bass, loud sound output, and premium design with the Gateway GAHR012 TWS earbuds.