Huawei Watch GT 2e Smartwatch Review: A Well-Rounded Package

Huawei Watch GT 2E: Design And Fit

The Huawei Watch GT 2E does take some design clues from its sibling. It has a circular dial which is similar to the Watch GT 2E, but is bigger than the standard GT 2. It comes only in a single 46mm variant. The dial is big has a metallic layering on the edges which gives it a bold and sturdy appeal.

The rubbery strap is soft that allows for super comfortable wear. You can select from Mint Green, Lava Red, and white color options.

Coming to the keys' functionality, the Huawei Watch GT 2E's dial has standard push keys. While the key on the top is used to pull up the menu, the one at the bottom can be used to set various tasks.

Overall, the watch offers a retro-looking design yet with all the modern elements in a place. You wouldn't mind flaunting it off on various occasions; specifically, if you are a sports enthusiast, then it's definitely grabbing your attention.

Huawei Watch GT 2E: Hardware And User Interface

The Huawei Watch GT 2E is packed with a 1.39-inch OLED display which has 454 x 454 pixels resolute ion and a pixel density of 326 ppi. It is the same coloured panel as the standard Huawei Watch GT 2. It shows the texts and the digits clearly and you won't have to struggle to view any data while on-the-go.

In fact, the smartwatch comes with 462 ppi pixel density and also has a good brightness level. The data is clearly visible under direct sunlight as well.

It also has an always-on display option.

The smartwatch is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin A1 processor and has an onboard storage capacity of 4GB. You will be able to store some music which you can later tune into by pairing a wireless headset with the watch.

Speaking of which, the Huawei Watch GT 2e comes with Bluetooth V5.0 for wireless connectivity and also has NFC support. It is compatible with both Android as well as iOS devices. It comes pre-loaded with Huawei Lite OS. Do note that, this watch comes void of voice calling support.

Huawei Watch GT 2e: Fitness Feature And Battery

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is equipped with multiple sensors to keep a track of fitness. It has a built-in SPo2 meter whose functionality is to monitor blood oxygen levels.

Additionally, the smartwatch comes with an optical heart rate sensor, and sleep monitor. The sensors function well and show accurate data. The smartwatch needs to be paired with Huawei Health App to use all the available features and keep a log of all the data.

Using the app, you can also change the watch faces, access Huawei TruSleep, and Automatic Stress Test feature. The app is available to download on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

The smartwatch is packed with a 455 mAh battery unit which can be refuelled via a dedicated magnetic-base charger. The backup here is enormous. The battery delivers a backup of up to two weeks on a single charge. This saves you from the hassle of connecting the watch to a charger multiple times a week.

Does It Fit The Bill?

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is well rounded smartwatch which is designed specifically for sports enthusiasts. It has all the elements that a fitness-oriented smartwatch should offer. Also, it has a classic looking design which most of you find appealing.

At an asking price of Rs. 11,990 the Huawei Watch GT 2e comes as a good option to buy if you are looking for a value for money smartwatch.