ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Huawei Wireless Charger review: A worthy companion for your Mate 20 Pro

    Huawei has a perfect companion for its flagship.

    By
    |

    Wireless charging might not be an essential feature but it sure does look good on the brochure. Although the wireless charging tech is nowhere close to the wired fast charging solutions, it still gives a peek into the future of charging.

    Huawei Wireless Charger review: A worthy companion for Mate 20 Pro

     

    With the trend catching up, Huawei was quick to respond with its own device. The company launched a new wireless charger for its flagship Mate 20 Pro for a price of Rs 3,999, sold exclusively via the e-commerce website Amazon.in. But is it worth shelling out your money? Let's find out in our review.

    Design

    At first glance, it's possible to mistake the charger for a white ice hockey puck as it carries a small minimalistic circular design. On the base, you'll find the Huawei branding, while a red strip runs along the edge of its saucer-like shape adding to the sophisticated look.

    There's white LED light placed near the Type-C port which shows whether the charger is active or not. What's more surprising is that the company doesn't bundle a power brick within the box. Which means you'll have to use either the adapter that came with the Mate 20 Pro or some other brick that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 which is the basic power required to fire up the fast charging capabilities of this charger.

    The charging base has a matte white silicon coating which feels rubbery but prevents the phone from slipping. However, the surface is vulnerable to catch dust easily and show some smudges after a few days of use. Fortunately, this can be cleaned with a slightly moist cloth but not a wet one.

    Performance

    As we mentioned earlier that the wireless charging solutions aren't as snappy as the wired ones but still manages to charge up the device faster than the conventional solutions. So the Huawei Wireless Charger managed to fully charge our Mate 20 Pro in a little over two hours.

    However, when we used the charger to fire up other smartphones, the speed was really disappointing. It took more than three hours to fully charge our Samsung Galaxy S10+ which has a smaller battery compared to the Mate 20 Pro. Also, the charging rate lowers when the device is a few percents away from a full charge.

    Apart from its charging capabilities, the charger is smart enough to identify foreign metal objects like keys and stops charging immediately. The 15W wireless charger still remains the fastest charger among other wireless competitors and is also one of the better looking and compact wireless chargers around.

    Besides, the charger eats less space on your desk and makes it super convenient to place the device atop when not in use. However, you won't able to use the device while charging as you could with wired chargers.

    Verdict

    So finally it boils down to whether you should buy the Huawei Wireless Charger or not. Yes, but only if you own a Mate 20 or a Mate 20 Pro because that's where you can get the most of this product.

    Apart from that, the charger walks the talk of being the fastest wireless charger with flying colors. We enjoyed the overall experience of charging without any hassle and cables. The exclusion of a power brick is a letdown, but sticking to Huawei Mate 20's power adapter shouldn't be much of a problem.

    If you are someone who owns Huawei's latest flagship, then this is a must-buy accessory. However, we wouldn't recommend the product if you plan on charging your other phones. For that, you'll find a lot of cheaper deals online.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 8:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue