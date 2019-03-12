Huawei Wireless Charger review: A worthy companion for your Mate 20 Pro

Design

At first glance, it's possible to mistake the charger for a white ice hockey puck as it carries a small minimalistic circular design. On the base, you'll find the Huawei branding, while a red strip runs along the edge of its saucer-like shape adding to the sophisticated look.

There's white LED light placed near the Type-C port which shows whether the charger is active or not. What's more surprising is that the company doesn't bundle a power brick within the box. Which means you'll have to use either the adapter that came with the Mate 20 Pro or some other brick that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 which is the basic power required to fire up the fast charging capabilities of this charger.

The charging base has a matte white silicon coating which feels rubbery but prevents the phone from slipping. However, the surface is vulnerable to catch dust easily and show some smudges after a few days of use. Fortunately, this can be cleaned with a slightly moist cloth but not a wet one.

Performance

As we mentioned earlier that the wireless charging solutions aren't as snappy as the wired ones but still manages to charge up the device faster than the conventional solutions. So the Huawei Wireless Charger managed to fully charge our Mate 20 Pro in a little over two hours.

However, when we used the charger to fire up other smartphones, the speed was really disappointing. It took more than three hours to fully charge our Samsung Galaxy S10+ which has a smaller battery compared to the Mate 20 Pro. Also, the charging rate lowers when the device is a few percents away from a full charge.

Apart from its charging capabilities, the charger is smart enough to identify foreign metal objects like keys and stops charging immediately. The 15W wireless charger still remains the fastest charger among other wireless competitors and is also one of the better looking and compact wireless chargers around.

Besides, the charger eats less space on your desk and makes it super convenient to place the device atop when not in use. However, you won't able to use the device while charging as you could with wired chargers.

Verdict

So finally it boils down to whether you should buy the Huawei Wireless Charger or not. Yes, but only if you own a Mate 20 or a Mate 20 Pro because that's where you can get the most of this product.

Apart from that, the charger walks the talk of being the fastest wireless charger with flying colors. We enjoyed the overall experience of charging without any hassle and cables. The exclusion of a power brick is a letdown, but sticking to Huawei Mate 20's power adapter shouldn't be much of a problem.

If you are someone who owns Huawei's latest flagship, then this is a must-buy accessory. However, we wouldn't recommend the product if you plan on charging your other phones. For that, you'll find a lot of cheaper deals online.