Jabra Elite 75t Active True Wireless Earbuds Review: Everything About It Is Pristine

Comfort At Its Best

The Jabra Elite 75t Active, as mentioned earlier, is designed as a sports pair which means you won't have to worry about the pair falling off with outdoor activities. The wireless earbuds ship with different ear tips size which you can select as per the comfort.

For us, the default ear-buds size snugged fit quite well. For ease of wearing, the company has labeled both the earbuds (left and right). Its active fit design is what makes the pair sit firmly in the ears.

Speaking of the built quality, the earbuds are made using ABS plastic which not only makes it super lightweight but also makes it durable. You will like the way it easily snug fits in the ear and how comfortable they are with even with prolonged usage.

Earbuds Controls And Charging Case

Both the earbuds have some set of push controls. If you press and hold the left earbud during audio playback, the volume decreases. Similarly, the right earbud can be used to increase the volume to the max.

A single push on the left earbud will activate the ‘Hear Through' mode. The functionality of this mode is to let you listen to the surrounding without taking the pair off.

If you press and hold the push keys on both earbuds together for a few seconds, it will activate the pairing mode. You will be able to hear the command "Go to the Bluetooth settings and look for Jabra product". This is when you know the device is ready to pair.

Coming to the charging case, it is one of the smallest cases you will find in the market. It easily slips into the pocket. The case is however pretty basic, but there's the soft rubbery texture which makes it feel premium. It has an LED at the front which glows when you update the earbuds or when it is plugged to a charger

Tiny But Delivers Hefty Bass

The Jabra Elite 75t active is driven by 6mm drivers and offers 20Hz- 20KHz frequency response range. It supports limited audio codecs and has SBC and AAC; to be precise. The pair comes with 4-microphone call technology that makes it deliver a good audio call output.

There is no ANC support; however, its passive noise cancellation is quite effective. You will notice the difference as soon as you wear a pair. Its ergonomic design is capable enough to block the ambient noises passively.

The pair runs on Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with smartphones, and tablets, laptops. Its connectivity range is 10 meters which are standard for a majority out there. We didn't experience any lag or drops in the calls and also with the media playback.

Its audio output got us surprised. The pair delivers exceptional in terms of bass. But, at some point, it tends to overpower the remaining elements. This is the case when you turn up the volume to the max.

The Elite Active 75t does a fine job in delivering details. It works well with every genre. However, since it has a hefty bass, you will enjoy playing electronic and pop music.

Do note that this pair comes with support for Jabra Sound+ App. You will be able to further fine-tune the equalizer using this app. Also, any update for the earbuds can be installed using this app. The earbuds also come with support for voice-based digital assistants.

How Much It Delivers On Backup?

Jabra hasn't specified the size of the battery which this pair is equipped with. But, the company claims a backup of around 7.5 hours. The backup is close to what the company claims; but with the audio being played at around 60-70 percent.

The charging case also refuels the earbuds and collectively you get around a day of backup. You can charge the case with any USB Type-C charger.

Is It Worth The Hype?

The Jabra Elite 75t Active certainly lives up to the expectations. It delivers well on audio and is comfortable to wear in every situation. Its active fit design accompanied by IP57 certification is what makes it apt for sports and outdoor activity. You will not only love its user-friendly design but also the rich soundstage it offers.