JBL Endurance Sprint headphone review: An ideal workout companion

If you are someone who uses music as their motivation to work out harder, then your headphones better be sturdy enough to take the extensive abuse. The headphones that accompany you while rigorous workout sessions should be comfortable, fit properly, be resistant to water and dust, and should be strong enough to survive accidental drops. Fortunately, the JBL Endurance Sprint ticks all the boxes while churning out quality audio.
Priced at Rs 3,499, the Endurance Sprint headphones are one of those models that can take a dip into the water without showing any signs of giving up. The headphones deliver powerful low-frequency response resulting in good bass along with a solid battery life. But does it have what it takes to be the ultimate workout audio partner? Let's find out in our review.
Performance
The JBL Endurance Sprint offers a more or less balanced audio output. But, in our opinion, it's more on the treble front. Mids are smooth and highs never reach a point where it becomes harsh.
Speaking of the details, there are places where the Endurance Sprint can improve but remember these aren't intended to be specifically designed for audiophiles. It is more a rugged earphone that can survive intense workout sessions while keeping you motivated with a punch of heavy metal music.
The touch controls on the headphones also work smoothly, and we didn't notice any issues there. It easily registers your taps accurately most of the time, but we would still prefer the tactile keys to make it flawless. These headphones, however, disappoint you while taking calls. The sound is muffled most of the times and you might end up switching to the phone for taking calls. Well, this is forgivable considering that it's an added functionality which woudn't be a deal breaker.
For the battery, the company claims to offer up to 8 hours. For us, the Endurance Sprint lasted for up to 7 hours on high volume levels. You'll be happy to know that the headphones support fast charging, yielding an hour of battery life via its microUSB port.
Verdict
Overall, the JBL Endurance Sprint is an impressive workout earphone. They offer a comfortable fit and are capable of taking a good beating. They come with a sturdy build, water resistance, fast charging battery, and a good 6-7 hours of music playback. We wouldn't emphasize the touch controls as a necessary feature, and the mics might not be up to the mark. But, that's asking for too much at this price point.
The audio output is more than adequate for workouts. This is a surprisingly good wireless headphone with a few forgivable downsides. If you look beyond these flaws, the JBL Endurance Sprint could your primary gym-ready wireless headphones you've been seeking.