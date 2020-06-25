JBL Quantum 400 Gaming Headset Review: Monster In Its League?

Gets Aesthetics Right

One of the major distinguishing factors between a music and gaming headset is the aggressive looks and microphone support. The JBL Quantum 400 features an over-the-head design with large earcups padded with soft PU leatherette cushions.

The padding around the earcups is soft and you will be able to wear it throughout a long gaming session. The headband is broad than what we generally see on over-the-head headsets.

The JBL branding right on the top of this headband further adds to the appeal. Though the cushioning on the headband is not that great, you won't find difficult to wear them for long. The microphone is integrated on the left earcup and can be easily adjusted as per requirement.

Some controls are placed on the left earcup using which you can mute/ unmute audio and adjust audio. Though it looks bulky, its lightweight form factor is what comes as a respite. The company also provides good quality accessories with this unit. You get an AUX cable and a USB Type-C charging cable inside the retail box.

They both are breaded cables and no doubt they feel durable. Besides, the charging cable that ships with the retail box are quite long and you can connect it with any normal power brick.

Delivers Immersive Gaming Audio Experience

The JBL Quantum 400 delivers well when it comes to performance. We tested this pair's performance both on the laptop as well as a smartphone. The presence of AUX support makes it easy to use the pair on various devices.

JBL has equipped the Quantum 400 with a bunch of its proprietary features such as Quantum Sound and Surround Signature, DTS 2.0, and JBL Quantum Engine support. All these features combined allow for a rich listening experience while gaming.

Let's take PUBG for reference. During the gameplay, you will be able to hear the surroundings quite well and also hear gunshots and other ammunitions firing clearly. Moreover, the surround sound is so effective that you can figure out if the footsteps are approaching from left, right, or any direction.

So expect a high level of clarity and an overall immersive audio soundstage. While this pair performs at par with gaming, you will be satisfied with its performance with music or other media. Though the handset delivers pristine audio which is balanced and the surround sound support makes it apt for movies.

Microphone Audio Quality

The JBL Quantum's microphone is also of top-notch quality. It delivers a clean output and does a good job of blocking the surrounding noises. The directional microphone can be adjusted as per our comfort. Interestingly, upon flipping up this boom microphone, the audio automatically mutes. But, you always have the option to turn off the audio manually from the left earcup.

Is It Worth The Investment?

The JBL Quantum 400 is a well-packaged deal. This headset is suitable for the gamers who are slightly tight on a budget yet seek a good looking comfortable pair that delivers high on audio.

It doesn't come with an ANC support, yet it manages to block outside noises passively. Not just that, the boom mic delivers our audio clearly on the other end minimizing the effects of outside noises.

At an asking price of 10,999, you can undeniably get a good pair of wireless headphones in the market. But, this product serves the dual purpose of gaming as well as media playback. But that comes at the cost of missing wireless connectivity. Go for this headset if you are an avid gamer, if music is your priority then you can consider other products in this range.