Lava Probuds 2 TWS Earbuds Review: Good Audio, Battery Backup Saves The Day

Lava Probuds 2 Design: Compact And Subtle

The Lava Probuds 2 is one of the most subtly designed earbuds. The matte texture both on the case as well as the earbuds gives it such appeal. The plastic used for both case (square-shaped) and the earbuds are of decent quality.

The case is compact than the majority of the TWS earbuds in the segment can fit in small pockets. The earbuds are a bit bulky and you might have slight discomfort wearing them for long.

They do snug-fit easily and somehow block the surrounding noises passively. The earbuds are touch-enabled and you can control media playback and volume by tapping gestures.

It's the appeal majorly and not the wearing comfort that wins the points here for the design. The Probuds 2 comes with IPX5 certification making it dust and water-resistant and suitable for outdoor activities.

Lava Probuds 2: Audio Performance Doesn’t Disappoint

The Lava Probuds 2 have been packed with 14mm dynamic drivers. The audio delivered by this large-sized driver is what saves the day for this budget earbuds. The audio output is not only loud but also powerful enough to justify the drivers' size.

The bass is heavy but doesn't overpower the mids and high which was the case with the Truke BTG series gaming TWS earbuds we reviewed recently.

The Lava Probuds 2's audio performance is satisfactory with all genres; specifically, if you are a fan of old country songs, you'll be impressed with the clarity levels. It doesn't disappoint users looking out for bass. The punch is adequate.

Lava Probuds 2: Connectivity And Battery

The Lava Probuds 2 integrates Bluetooth v5.0 for wireless connectivity. The wireless earbud can be easily paired with smartphones, tablets, and other devices that support this tech. We had no troubles with the pairing process.

You don't have to follow any complex steps to complete the pairing. Just take out the earbuds from the case and look for the Probuds 2 in the Bluetooth settings of your smartphone or compatible device.

The connectivity range is 10m and you won't experience any issues with the prime device being in range.

The Lava Probuds 2's charging case packs a 370mAh battery which allows for two to three full earbuds recharge. The company claims an additional backup of 18 hours with the case.

During our usage, the earbuds gave a backup of around five hours at moderate audio levels. We already have mentioned the additional charging capacity of the case.

Lava Probuds 2 Verdict: Gives A Tough Competition To Rivals

The Lava Probuds 2 might not be the most appealing TWS earbuds, but it is subtle yet powerful which makes space for it in the crowded budget segment.

The earbuds justify their affordable price tag with the decent build quality and good audio performance. That's what you need in the longer run.

And it's good to see one of the homegrown brands is understanding the audience requirement and has launched a product that isn't fancy but rather useful and pocket-friendly.