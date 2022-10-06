Lexar NM760 SSD Review: A Snappy Solution Even For Gamers

Lexar NM760 SSD Design

The Lexar NM760 SSD comes with an integrated heat spreader. If you happen to install it on a laptop or a PC with a dedicated heat spreader and thermal pad, the thin heat spreader on the SSD can be easily removed, exposing the chips powering the SSD.

The SSD also comes with a bit of branding, which should help users distinguish this SSD from the rest. This is an M.2 2280-sized SSD, and one should be able to install this on most modern laptops and PCs without any issue. The thin-heat spreader also makes this a laptop-friendly SSD.

Lexar NM760 M.2 2280 SSD Specifications

The Lexar NM760 M.2 2280 SSD uses the latest NVMe 1.4 standard and claims to deliver over 9.6 times faster read speeds than an SSD based on PCIe Gen3 technology. The storage device also comes with an efficient 12nm controller and this storage device can be used on a PC, laptop, and even on PS5, although the sequential read speed of the Lexar NM760 M.2 2280 SSD is slightly lower than Sony's recommended 5500MB/s.

Lexar NM760 SSD Performance

Lexar claims that the NM760 SSD can offer a sequential read speed of 5,300MB/s and a sequential write speed of 4000MB/s. In our testing, the SSD did deliver a sequential read speed of 5218MB/s, which is almost close to the claimed number. However, we noticed a much slower 955MB/s of sequential write speed.

Coming to real-world performance, the SSD was able to offer blazing fast boot speed on a Windows 11 PC, and it did load all the games quickly, thanks to 5GB/s plus read speed. When it comes to writing speed, the SSD offered recorded a write speed of around 350MB/s while copying a large game file from a secondary PCIe Gen4 SSD.

The higher read speed of the storage device also helps gaming enthusiasts to load the chapters quickly with very limited load time. Similarly, this is also a great SSD for those who shift data between multiple devices and wants a storage unit that can copy and move data in a jiffy.

Given the thin integrated heat spreader, the SSD does get a bit hot with continued usage. With the temperature rise, the SSD also lowers the read and writes speed. However, this can be controlled using a combination of a third-party heat spreader and a thermal pad for efficient heat dissipation.

Verdict: Worth the Money

The cost of PCIe Gen4 SSDs has come down drastically over the last few months, and the Lexar NM760 M.2 2280 SSD is a testament to the same. For Rs. 10,000, the SSD offers good value for money, especially for those, who are looking for a fast and affordable storage solution for their new PC.

This is a good pick, especially considering the asking price of Rs. 10,000. For those who are planning to build a PC for around Rs. 1,00,000, this SSD should fit the bill and can act as a primary storage device to house the OS for quick boot times.

Not just for new PC builds, it is also a great device for those who either want to upgrade their laptop storage or boost its performance. A faster SSD and higher RAM could recondition an old PC. Moreover, the Lexar NM760 M.2 2280 SSD also comes with five years limited warranty, ensuring the SSD lasts for a long time.