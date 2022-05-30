LG Tone Free FP9 TWS Earbuds Review: Quality Audio & Lots Of Innovation

LG Tone Free FP9 Earbuds Design And Wearing Experience

The FP9's earbuds have a more streamlined design than its predecessor. The buds are sleeker and use a mix of matte and glossy finish. These buds are extremely light and their material doesn't irritate your skin.

LG has aced the wearing experience yet again. The FP9 earbuds feel super comfortable to wear, even for long music sessions. The credit goes to the contoured design of the buds and the medical-grade soft silicone ear gel ear gels.

The buds rest naturally inside the ear cavity and the silicone gels with an in-ear seal design ensure a tight yet comfortable fit for all-day use. The buds are IPX4 water-resistant and can be worn while extreme workout sessions when you are sweating. All things considered, LG has again designed the most comfortable TWS earbuds in the category for serious audiophiles.

LG Tone Free FP9 Unique Features

Two innovative features make the LG Tone Free FP9 quite a unique pair of truly wireless earbuds. The first is the UVnano technology, which is not entirely new as it is already present on the last year's model; however, since no other OEM is offering it, the feature makes the FP9 quite interesting.

The UVnano-backed charging case sanitizes the earbuds and as per LG kills 99.9% of bacteria (Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumonia) on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in 5 minutes while charging. This might sound a bit gimmicky but is a good utility feature if you are serious about hygiene.

Plug and Wireless

The second is a fairly new feature that enhances the usability of the Tone Free FP9 in situations when your usual wireless earbuds will be of not much use. Termed as 'Plug and Wireless', the convenience feature allows you to use the earbuds when a Bluetooth source is not available.

By pressing the side toggle on the charging case and using a USB-C to aux cable, you can simply connect the case to a source (in-flight entertainment system, desktop station, etc.) and listen to the music using the wireless earbuds. I also liked the Whispering mode that facilitates smooth voice calls in crowded places.

The LG Tone Free FP9 is the only pair of TWS buds in the market to offer such innovative feature. Thumbs up to LG for bringing such useful and convenient features to the category.

LG Tone Free FP9 Audio Performance

Let's talk audio. The Tone Free FP9 earbuds use slightly bigger 8mm drivers tuned by Meridian, the award-winning British audio pioneer. The sound produced is plenty loud and engaging. The FP9 improves on loudness, bass delivery and clarity when compared to the predecessor FP7.

The new earbuds offer more powerful and crisp low-end bass while maintaining the overall clarity and definition. The high notes are also produced extremely well and these TWS earbuds probably offer the best-in-class imaging in the category.

The bass delivery is not as powerful as the OnePlus Buds Pro or TWS earbuds from Sony; however, the overall sound delivery is extremely detailed, clear and engaging. The soundstage is fairly expansive and the music sounds more lifelike than before. And once again, the handling of different frequencies is top class and you won't experience any overlapping. The ANC on the FP9 is good but we have seen better ANC implementations on some competition TWS earbuds.

Overall, we would recommend the LG Tone Free FP9 to audiophiles who prefer a more natural and detailed audio listening experience and not just focus on thumping bass delivery.

LG Tone Free FP9 Smartphone App & Controls

The TWS earbuds are supported by a very well-crafted companion app. The Tone Free app lets you choose between Immersive, Natural, Bass Boost, Treble Boost, and 3D Sound Stage EQ presets, or customize your EQ.

The 3D Sound Stage profile brings out the true capabilities of Meridian's surround sound expertise by making the audio more immersive. You can also customize the touch controls and choose between three ANC profiles- Noise cancelling, OFF and Ambient Sound as per your listening environment.The call quality is equally impressive and lets you make/receive crystal clear voice calls on both the network and WiFi.

LG Tone Free FP9 Battery Life & Connectivity

With ANC always on, the FP9 TWS earbuds lasted for five hours with volume levels fluctuating between 70-95%. Disabling the ANC can offer additional two hours of battery life depending upon your usage.

Sadly, the charging case only adds a day's battery life if you don't use ANC, which is not even comparable to the rivals as most TWS earbuds come with charging cases that offer three to four charge cycles. But you do get fast charging and it takes about 60-minutes for a full refuel.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, the Tone Free FP9 works on Bluetooth 5.2 and the wireless connection works without any issues. While you don't get the aptX or LDAC support, the SBC and AAC audio codecs ensured a solid overall music delivery.

Verdict

Once again LG has delivered a well-rounded package. The Tone Free FP9 is by far the most interesting pair of TWS earbuds in its category. These truly wireless earbuds offer superior audio quality, a comfortable fit, extensive customization, and unique innovations that usually don't exist in the respective category. The price might seem a bit higher at first; however, once you start using them, you will find the TWS earbuds totally justifying their cost.